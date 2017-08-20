August 20, 2017 at 11:47 pm EDT | by Michael K. Lavers
Chilean president to introduce same-sex marriage bill on Aug. 28

United Nations LGBT Core Group, gay news, Washington Blade

Chilean President Michelle Bachelet on Aug. 28 will introduce a bill that would extend marriage rights to same-sex couples. (Washington Blade photo by Michael K. Lavers)

Chilean President Michelle Bachelet next week will formally introduce a bill that will extend marriage to same-sex couples.

The Movement for Homosexual Integration and Liberation, a Chilean LGBT advocacy group, in a press release said Bachelet will introduce the measure on Aug. 28.

The group in 2012 filed a lawsuit with the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights on behalf of three same-sex couples who are seeking marriage rights in the South American country. Bachelet’s government agreed to introduce a marriage and adoption bill as part of an agreement it reached with the Movement for Homosexual Integration and Liberation in June 2016.

La Tercera, a Chilean newspaper, on Sunday reported it remains unclear whether the bill that Bachelet will introduce will also extend adoption rights to same-sex couples.

Chile’s civil union law took effect in 2015.

Michael K. Lavers is the international news editor of the Washington Blade. Follow Michael

