August 25, 2017 at 12:51 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Taylor Swift uses Right Said Fred’s ‘I’m Too Sexy’ in new single

(Screenshot via Instagram.)

Right Said Fred is a fan of Taylor Swift’s reworking of their 1991 single “I’m Too Sexy” for her new single, “Look What You Made Me Do.”

Swift dropped the single on Thursday night with a chorus that has a strikingly similar beat to “I’m Too Sexy.” The pop star gave credit where it was due and included Fred Fairbrass, Richard Fairbrass and Rob Manzoli as songwriters.

Thrilled, the British band took to Twitter to express their thanks for Swift’s “marvelous reinvention.”

The group also posted a statement on their website explaining how their contribution to Swift’s single came to be.

“We’re very pleased to hear Taylor Swift’s interpolation of our 1991 hit ‘I’m Too Sexy.’ Taylor and her team reached out to us about the track, we like what she does and we were very honoured to have her interpolation feature on her new single ‘Look What You Made Me Do.’ Thanks to Taylor and her team for being absolutely wonderful. We’re very happy that our debut single will potentially be reaching new fans 26 years after its release,” the statement reads.

“Look What You Made Me Do” is said to be Swift’s response to her ongoing feuds with Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian, and Kanye West. It’s the first single off her sixth studio album, “Reputation” which drops Nov. 10.

