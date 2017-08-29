Kathy Griffin says she’s no longer friends with Anderson Cooper

Kathy Griffin has suffered another casualty from her infamous photo shoot where she held a replica of President Donald Trump’s severed bloody head, her friendship with Anderson Cooper.

Griffin revealed in an interview with The Cut that she and the CNN anchor are no longer friends. Shortly after the scandal broke, Cooper made it clear he did not agree with Griffin’s sense of humor tweeting, “For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in. It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate.”

The comedian claims she did not hear from Cooper personally at all in the aftermath. She says she understands Cooper was in a tough position but was confused why he didn’t reach out to her privately before sending the tweet.

Griffin also took issue with Cooper claiming he and Griffin were still friends in a July episode of “Watch What Happens Live” when she says he still had never reached out to her.

The duo hosted CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast since 2007. Griffin was fired from CNN following the release of the Trump head photo.

Griffin also shared her frustration with being blacklisted in the wake of recent events.

“President Trump just pardoned Joe Arpaio, who was essentially running a concentration camp in the Arizona desert,” Griffin says “He said there are some good Nazis, and he’s kicking out young adults who were brought here as kids by their parents, and I’m the one who has to continue to apologize?”