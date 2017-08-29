August 29, 2017 at 11:12 am EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Kathy Griffin says she’s no longer friends with Anderson Cooper

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Kathy Griffin has suffered another casualty from her infamous photo shoot where she held a replica of President Donald Trump’s severed bloody head, her friendship with Anderson Cooper.

Griffin revealed in an interview with The Cut that she and the CNN anchor are no longer friends. Shortly after the scandal broke, Cooper made it clear he did not agree with Griffin’s sense of humor tweeting, “For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in. It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate.”

The comedian claims she did not hear from Cooper personally at all in the aftermath. She says she understands Cooper was in a tough position but was confused why he didn’t reach out to her privately before sending the tweet.

Griffin also took issue with Cooper claiming he and Griffin were still friends in a July episode of “Watch What Happens Live” when she says he still had never reached out to her.

The duo hosted CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast since 2007. Griffin was fired from CNN following the release of the Trump head photo.

Griffin also shared her frustration with being blacklisted in the wake of recent events.

“President Trump just pardoned Joe Arpaio, who was essentially running a concentration camp in the Arizona desert,” Griffin says “He said there are some good Nazis, and he’s kicking out young adults who were brought here as kids by their parents, and I’m the one who has to continue to apologize?”

watermark
Local
HRC official killed in D.C. motor scooter crash
Comings & Goings
Tribute to Bayard Rustin set for Aug. 26
Waiter refuses to let gay couple share dessert
Del. cop under investigation for anti-LGBT post
U.S. Conference on AIDS opens Sept. 7
watermark
National
LGBT relief funds launched to help Texas hurricane victims
Two new lawsuits filed against Trump over trans military ban
Trump pardons Joe Arpaio
Trans bathroom access (again) reaches Supreme Court
White House gives Pentagon six months to create new trans military ban policy
2017 a mixed bag for state legislatures on LGBT issues
watermark
World
Chilean president introduces same-sex marriage, adoption bill
MCC founder reflects on Cuba trip
Indian Supreme Court issues landmark privacy ruling
EXCLUSIVE: HRC, Chilean advocacy group to launch business index
Uganda activists hold secret Pride celebration
Chilean president to introduce same-sex marriage bill on Aug. 28
watermark
Opinions
D.C. is failing its LGBT seniors
U.S. withholding Egypt aid over human rights is welcome news
That time a Neo-Nazi crashed a D.C. gay rights meeting
Our national needle is stuck in chaos
The intersection of sports policy and LGBTQ equality
Learning to get back up after a heartbreaking fall
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
CARTOON: Puppet master
Vogue Italia features same-sex kisses on September cover
‘Heathers’ reboot puts gay twist on the cult classic
Kathy Griffin says she’s no longer friends with Anderson Cooper
Actress AnnaLynne McCord blasts Southwest Airlines for discriminating against gay couple
‘Nurse Jackie’ star Haaz Sleiman comes out as gay
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Blade Blast

Get the latest LGBTQ news to your inbox every Thursday!

Close this popup