August 31, 2017 at 4:00 pm EDT | by Patrick Folliard
‘Music’ of the night
Little Night Music, gay news, Washington Blade

Holly Twyford makes her musical debut in ‘A Little Night Music.’ (Photo by Christopher Mueller; courtesy Signature)

‘A Little Night Music’
 
Though Oct. 8
 
Signature Theatre
 
4200 Campbell Avenue
 
Arlington, Va.
 
$40-108
 
703-820-9771
 
Sigtheatre.org

With its production of “A Little Night Music,” Signature Theatre once again does what it does so well — revive Sondheim musicals. Filled with humor, poignant, gorgeous to hear and see, this version of the 1973 Broadway favorite, scintillatingly staged by the company’s artistic director Eric Schaeffer, is a hard-to-top season opener.

A favorite among musical theater fans with its extraordinary music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim — done here by a terrific cast of mostly local faces accompanied by a sparkling orchestra led by Jon Kalbfleisch —  “Night Music” includes many memorable tunes like the frequently recorded “Send in the Clowns,” “The Miller’s Son,” “Every Day a Little Death” and more. The score shows off the out composer’s genius facility with rhyming and lyrics. In “Liaisons” a former courtesan succinctly sums up her successful career: “At the palace of the Duke of Ferrara, I acquired some position, Plus a tiny Titian.”

Inspired by Ingmar Bergman’s 1955 film “Smiles of a Summer Night,” librettist Hugh Wheeler’s book takes place in Sweden circa 1900. The action centers around a group of some well-to-do but unfulfilled folks. Middle-aged stage star Desiree Armfeldt (played with earthy sophistication by Holly Twyford) is bored with her lover Count Carl-Magnus Malcolm (hilariously assayed by out actor Will Gartshore), a hot-headed dragoon who’s married to the endlessly unhappy Charlotte (the delightfully wry Tracy Lynn Olivera). The silly Count’s love for Desiree is based more on pride than love.

When Desiree runs into former flame Fredrik Egerman (out actor Bobby Smith), a successful lawyer involved in a sexless marriage to the much younger Anne (Nicki Elledge), things begin to heat up. Fredrik’s sexually frustrated son Henrik (Sam Ludwig) unsuccessfully trysts with lusty housemaid Petra (Maria Rizzo) while holding a true torch for his young stepmother. It’s an engaging farce elevated by Sondheim’s soaring score and acted by seasoned pros.

“Night Music” marks veteran out actor Twyford’s musical debut. Not sure why she waited so long. She holds her own in a cast filled with some of D.C.’s best voices and her heartfelt interpretation of “Send in the Clowns” is revelatory. Also, she looks every bit the alluring Desiree costumed in stunning period attire, particularly a second act waspwaisted red gown, all designed by the talented Robert Perdziola. Twyford sparks magically with co-star Smith; their chemistry is apparent throughout.

The reliably good Florence Lacey plays Desiree’s queenly mother Madame Leonora Armfeldt, a retired courtesan with a penchant for old stories and good Champagne. She’s assembled a sizeable fortune from a string of powerful lovers. And while Desiree tours the provinces, Madame Armfeldt keeps an eye on her granddaughter Fredrika (Anna Grace Nowalk) sharing her comfortable villa and what she considers essential nuggets of wisdom with the girl.

Paul Tate dePoo III’s set suggests a ballroom with its expansive shiny parquet flooring and lit sconces. The space is backed by different sized hanging fragments of picture frame mouldings that serve as interior walls for a drawing room, backstage dressing room wall, or a forest of trees in the countryside. Colin K. Bills’ lighting adds romance and mood to the enchanting design.

Shaeffer’s direction brings out the show’s formidable music and fun book in equal parts. He’s plumbed the work for bits of farce and tenderness that are often overlooked. And with his careful selection of cast and design team, his is a revival that shouldn’t be missed.

Cape Henlopen High School, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Local
Delaware school district forms committee to address bullying
Women’s events organizer Spruell dies at 66
D.C. cops accused of joking about ‘gay’ burglary victim
Karen Keys-Gamarra elected to Fairfax County School Board
HRC official killed in D.C. motor scooter crash
Comings & Goings
watermark
National
Court asked for ‘immediate intervention’ to block trans military ban
CVS exposes patients’ HIV status in mailings
Law schools weigh bans on military recruiters over trans policy
Defense Sec. Mattis says current trans policy remains in place until panel makes recommendations
LGBT relief funds launched to help Texas hurricane victims
Two new lawsuits filed against Trump over trans military ban
Human Rights Day, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
U.N. human rights chief criticizes Trump over trans, media comments
Israeli government ends opposition to same-sex adoption
Chilean president introduces same-sex marriage, adoption bill
MCC founder reflects on Cuba trip
Indian Supreme Court issues landmark privacy ruling
EXCLUSIVE: HRC, Chilean advocacy group to launch business index
watermark
Opinions
D.C. needs Council member, not mayor, Vince Gray
No more ‘purity’ tests for Dems
D.C. is failing its LGBT seniors
U.S. withholding Egypt aid over human rights is welcome news
That time a Neo-Nazi crashed a D.C. gay rights meeting
Our national needle is stuck in chaos
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
One of the boys
‘Music’ of the night
Wide world of ‘Shorts’
Reese Witherspoon to produce film about Westboro Baptist Church
Suicide prevention benefit is Sept. 9
Gay YouTuber becomes mayor of Hell, Michigan, bans straight people from town
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Blade Blast

Get the latest LGBTQ news to your inbox every Thursday!

Close this popup