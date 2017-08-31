Training on the go

Traveling has a way of interfering with your fitness goals. You break from your routine. You don’t eat as well. You struggle to find the time or even motivation to train.

But there are a number of tricks you can employ to maximize your training and stick to your routine while you travel. From training early in the day, controlling your diet and employing high intensity training, you can find ways to stay fit while on the road.

Train early: When traveling, we don’t always have the luxury of time to maintain our current routines. You have a lot to do, a lot to see and not much time to fit it all in. So make exercise your priority in the morning. Things often come up throughout the day. So if you complete your training session as soon as you wake up, you won’t need to stress about being able to get your workout in for the day.

High intensity training: If you have issues finding the time to train while traveling, consider altering your training routine to more high intensity training. Employ different training formats including timed intervals, top-of-the-minute training and max rep intervals where you repeatedly attempt to complete as many repetitions of an exercise as possible until you reach muscle failure. These training styles will provide you with maximum results in the minimum amount of time so you don’t lose the progress you’ve made during your training sessions at home. And maybe you’ll even continue to improve.

Cook your own meals: We tend to dine out often while on the road. And you know what that means — large portions, unbalanced meals, lots of cream or butter, not enough vegetables. Dining out can disrupt your diet in many ways. So try to cook as many meals as you can. If you don’t have the means to do so, at least pick up healthy snacks to substitute for some meals out, like fruit and veggies you can store in your hotel room. And if you must dine out, opt for salads when you can.

Minimize alcohol intake: This one goes hand in hand with trying not to dine out as much. When we travel, especially when we dine out, we tend to drink more alcohol. Whether we’re traveling for pleasure, and we feel free to drink more alcohol, or we are traveling for work and we feel obligated to a have a drink with clients or coworkers, the drinks can add up. If you can minimize your alcohol consumption, you can mitigate your weight gain during your travels. No need to eliminate your consumption, but just be aware of it. One easy way to pace yourself is to consume one glass of water before you can have your next drink.

Walk: Walking is an underrated form of exercise. Opt to walk when you can because walking actually burns a great deal of calories. You’ll earn the meals you get and you’ll feel better getting a chance to stretch your legs and move around. Skip the cab and walk if the trip is short enough, take the stairs instead of the elevator and use any excuse you can just to be on your feet. The time on the legs adds up.

Traveling doesn’t have to result in a loss of fitness. Just because your lifestyle changes doesn’t mean you need to put on weight. You can stay in shape on the road without having to overwork or overthink it. Just make a few subtle tweaks in your routine and you’ll find maintaining your fitness is simple.