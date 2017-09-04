September 4, 2017 at 9:58 am EDT | by Michael K. Lavers
Report: Trump to end DACA

DACA, gay news, Washington Blade

A Human Rights Campaign supporter chants during a rally in support of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) and the Temporary Protection Status (TPS) programs at Lafayette Park on Aug. 15, 2017. President Trump has reportedly decided to end DACA that allows roughly 800,000 young undocumented immigrants to remain in the U.S. (Washington Blade photo by Michael K. Lavers)

President Trump has reportedly decided to end a program that allows roughly 800,000 young undocumented immigrants to remain in the country.

Politico on Sunday reported Trump will end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program that former President Obama enacted in 2012. Politico said the White House will delay the implementation of Trump’s decision by six months in order to allow Congress to act.

Immigrant rights groups and LGBT activists are among those who have urged Trump not to end DACA. Politico noted House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) on Sept. 2 said the president should allow the Obama-era program to remain in place.

Dozens of immigrant rights advocates on Sunday gathered in front of the White House and urged the president to allow DACA to remain in place.

Illinois Congressman Luis Gutiérrez and former NAACP President Ben Jealous, who is running for governor of Maryland in 2018, are among the more than two dozen people who were arrested outside the White House on Aug. 15 during a pro-DACA protest.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders in a statement to Politico said a decision on whether to end DACA “is not finalized.” She said the administration “will make an announcement” on Tuesday.

The Washington Blade will provide further updates to this story as they become available.

Michael K. Lavers is the international news editor of the Washington Blade. Follow Michael

