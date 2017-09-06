September 6, 2017 at 1:28 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Bisexual ‘Bachelor’ contestant joins ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

A post shared by Jaimi King (@msjaimiking) on

Jaimi King, “The Bachelor” franchise’s first openly bisexual contestant, has joined “Bachelor in Paradise.”

King, 29, competed for the affections of Nick Viall on his season of “The Bachelor.” She wasn’t able to win his heart but landed a spot on the spinoff series.

The show features rejected contestants from “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” who try to find a second chance at love with each other in paradise. According to Blasting News, King will have the option of giving her rose to either a man or a woman.

During “The Bachelor,” King was candid with Viall about her sexuality.

“Nick was really receptive to my past relationship with my ex-girlfriend,” King said on the show. “It felt good to kind of set the stage for the rest of my time here.”

“Bachelor in Paradise” airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

