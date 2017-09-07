September 7, 2017 at 11:38 pm EDT | by Michael K. Lavers
Gay Cuban journalists detained while covering hurricane preparations

Maykel González Vivero, Carlos Alejandro Rodríguez Martínez, gay news, Washington Blade

From left: Carlos Alejandro Rodríguez and Maykel González on the roof of their apartment building in Sagua la Grande, Cuba, in 2015. Rodríguez and González said they were detained on Sept. 6, 2017, after they tried to interview a local official about Hurricane Irma preparations.(Washington Blade photo by Michael K. Lavers)

Two gay Cuban journalists said authorities detained them on Wednesday as they covered Hurricane Irma preparations

CiberCuba, a news website that operates independently of the Cuban government, reported Carlos Alejandro Rodríguez and his partner, Maykel González, were reporting for Periodismo de Barrio, an affiliated online outlet, in the city of Sagua la Grande when the reported incident took place.

Sagua la Grande is a small city in the province of Villa Clara that is located on Cuba’s northern coast. It is roughly 180 miles east-southeast of Havana, the country’s capital.

Rodríguez told the Washington Blade on Thursday during a telephone interview from his home in Sagua la Grande that the vice president of the local Cuban Communist Party was in a bay front neighborhood when he and González were interviewing local residents about their hurricane preparations.

CiberCuba reported Rodríguez and González approached the official and asked her about plans to evacuate the area ahead of Irma. The website said the official declined to answer their questions and authorities detained them a short time later “without an arrest warrant.”

“We were reporting,” Rodríguez told the Blade.

Rodríguez said authorities confiscated his camera and cell phone and brought him and González to a local police station.

CiberCuba reported police stripped searched them and erased videos that González had recorded with his camera. The website also said authorities later returned their belongings to them and “prohibited both reporters from practicing journalism.”

Rodríguez told the Blade authorities detained him and González for six hours.

“She had us detained,” said Rodríguez, referring to the Cuban Communist Party official in Sagua la Grande who declined their request for an interview before they were taken into custody. “It happened to us.”

González, who is also an LGBT rights activist, worked for a government-run radio station until he said the director fired him in August 2016 because he worked with independent media outlets. Security agents last October arrested González in the city of Baracoa while he was reporting on the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew.

González has also publicly criticized President Raúl Castro and his daughter, Mariela Castro, who spearheads LGBT-specific issues in Cuba as director of the country’s National Center for Sexual Education. Rodríguez on Thursday told the Blade authorities continue to target him and González because of this criticism and their work as independent journalists.

The Cuban government issues press credentials and visas, including to this reporter who has reported from the Communist island three times since 2015. González told the Blade after his arrest in Baracoa there is no law that prohibits him and other independent Cuban journalists from working in the country without government-issued credentials.

Michael K. Lavers is the international news editor of the Washington Blade. Follow Michael

watermark
Local
Pa. company refuses to make Charlottesville LGBTQ Pride T-shirts
New Casa Ruby initiative to fight global HIV/AIDS epidemic
Delaware school district forms committee to address bullying
Women’s events organizer Spruell dies at 66
D.C. cops accused of joking about ‘gay’ burglary victim
Karen Keys-Gamarra elected to Fairfax County School Board
Puerto Rico Pulse nightclub victims, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
HRC staffer rides out Hurricane Irma in Puerto Rico
DOJ files Supreme Court brief for baker who refused to serve gays
Lawsuit seeking gay protections under Title VII reaches Supreme Court
AIDS conference organizers create $1 million hurricane relief fund
LGBT immigrants among DREAMers facing uncertainty
DNC activist Rick Stafford dies at 65
Maykel González Vivero, Carlos Alejandro Rodríguez Martínez, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
Gay Cuban journalists detained while covering hurricane preparations
First West Africa LGBT-inclusive religious gathering takes place
Tillerson raises anti-gay Chechnya crackdown with Russian counterpart
Malta same-sex marriage law takes effect
Disneyland Paris bans three-year-old boy from ‘Princess for a Day’
U.N. human rights chief criticizes Trump over trans, media comments
Republican Party, Grand Old Party, GOP, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Opinions
Do congressional Republicans have any cojones?
‘I was a stranger, and you did not welcome me’
Uncensored: Gentlemen of the press
D.C. needs Council member, not mayor, Vince Gray
No more ‘purity’ tests for Dems
D.C. is failing its LGBT seniors
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Janet Jackson hints at abuse in tour debut
Screaming Eagles unveils pride-themed, limited-run apparel line
Soccer lover calls D.C. United career ‘very rewarding’
No’Tori’ous debut
George Michael’s first posthumous single ‘Fantasy’ released
Psychosexual lesbian thriller ‘Thelma’ releases trailer
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Blade Blast

Get the latest LGBTQ news to your inbox every Thursday!

Close this popup