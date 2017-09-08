September 8, 2017 at 1:05 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Pierre Bergé, Yves Saint Laurent’s partner, dies at 86

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Pierre Bergé, co-founder of the Yves Saint Laurent fashion house, has died following a long illness. He was 86.

The French businessman died in his sleep on Friday morning at his country home in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence in the South of France.

Bergé and Saint Laurent founded the Yves Saint Laurent house in 1961. While Bergé headed the business side of the house, Saint Laurent took creative control of the designs. The pair were also lovers and were joined in a civil union in 2008. A few days later Saint Laurent died of a brain tumor.

Bergé served as CEO of Yves Saint Laurent Haute Couture until 2002. A lover of arts and culture, he also was head of the Opera de Paris from 1988 to 1993. Bergé’s passion extended into gay rights as he created Sidaction, an organization committed to AIDS research and treatment, in 1994.

Before his death, Bergé, who had been open about his struggle with muscular dystrophy, was working on opening two Yves Saint Laurent museums in Paris and Marrakech. In June, he appeared at a press conference to unveil the projects in a wheelchair. He had planned to inaugurate the museums this fall.

Bergé is survived by his partner, American landscape gardener Madison Cox, who he married in March 2017.

 

