September 15, 2017 at 3:46 pm EDT | by Staff reports
Aussie officials warn of marriage debate dangers
anti-gay marriage, gay news, Washington Blade, marriage debate

An anti-gay marriage ad runs in Australia (Screen capture via YouTube)

NEW SOUTH WALES, Australia — Australia’s lead mental health agency says the debate about same-sex marriage rights here have a damaging effect on LGBT residents, the Australian reports.

The National Mental Health Commission on Monday issued a statement to warn that the debate had heightened discrimination against LGBT people.

“(LGBT) people have experienced damaging behavior in their workplaces, communities and in social and traditional media,” commission co-chair, Professor Allan Fels, said, according to the Australian. “The commission is alarmed about potential negative health impacts these debates are having on individuals, couples and families who face scrutiny and judgment.”

The Australia marriage vote started this week. Residents have until Nov. 7 to vote by mail.

