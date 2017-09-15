FALL ARTS PREVIEW 2017: Miley, Demi, Dolly and then some

The new release schedule for fall is loaded with long-awaited new albums from some of the biggest stars in music. There will be plenty of new tunes to keep music fans occupied.

Today (Friday, Sept. 15) is highlighted by the latest from local favorite Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters, who unleash their ninth studio album, “Concrete and Gold,” featuring the electrifying first single “Run.”

Also out is a live album and DVD documenting Madonna’s record-breaking “Rebel Heart Tour.” Also out is the latest from new wave pioneer Gary Numan, “Savage (Songs From a Broken World),” Yusuf (formerly Cat Stevens) with “The Laughing Apple,” Swedish EDM duo Galantis are back with “The Aviary,” former Vampire Weekend mainstay Rostom will release his solo debut “Half-Light” and Metric vocalist Emily Haines is set to release her new solo album “Choir of the Mind.”

More big new releases arrive the following week, with new wave revivalists the Killers leading the way with “Wonderful Wonderful.” Also dropping Sept. 22 is “Double Dutchess,” the long-awaited second solo album by Black-Eyed Peas diva Fergie. It comes 11 years after her smash “The Duchess,” but judging from the singles so far it will be well worth the wait.

Other new albums due on the 22nd include the latest from trip-hop pioneer Tricky, “ununiform,” folk-rock legend Van Morrison with “Roll With the Punches,” goth goddess Chelsea Wolfe with “Hiss Spun,” Australian electro-pop group Cut Copy with “Haiku From Zero,” versatile R&B vocalist Ledisi with “Let Love Rule,” rapper Macklemore’s first solo album in 12 years, “Gemini,” and a live album by acclaimed lesbian guitar virtuoso Kaki King, “Live at Berklee.”

Sept. 29 is a big week for multiple generations of female artists. The legendary country icon Dolly Parton will release a children’s album, “I Believe in You,” while country-pop superstar Shania Twain is back with her first new album in 15 years, “Now.”

Demi Lovato also returns on the 29th with “Tell Me You Love Me,” featuring her platinum single “Sorry Not Sorry” and Miley Cyrus delivers her latest, “Younger Now.” British synthpop duo Hurts also have a new album on the 29th, “Desire,” including the new single “Ready to Go.”

Former Oasis singer Liam Gallagher has set his new solo album “As You Were Available” for an Oct. 6 release. Alternative rockers Wolf Parade are also back on the sixth with “Cry Cry Cry,” along with the debut album by the much-buzzed about R&B vocalist Kelela, the latest from indie-popsters Ducktails, “Jersey Devil,” the new solo effort by openly gay Bloc Party vocalist Kele Okereke, “Fatherland” and glam-rockers the Darkness with “Pinewood Smile.”

Pop superstar Pink returns Oct. 13 with her first album in five years, “Beautiful Trauma,” featuring the stunning first single “What About Us.” On the same date, critically beloved St. Vincent will deliver one of the year’s most anticipated albums with “MASSEDUCTION.” Also scheduled for the 13th are new albums by Beck, “Colors”; legendary Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant, “Carry Fire”; William Patrick (aka Billy) Corgan with his collaboration with producer Rick Rubin, “Ogilala”; and an intriguing collaboration between uber-talented troubadours Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile, “Lotta Sea Lice.”

Also out Oct. 13 is “The Con X: Covers,” a 10th anniversary celebration of “The Con” by openly gay sisters Tegan and Sara with all of that classic album’s songs covered by various artists.

Look for a newly remastered and expanded edition of the Smiths’ “The Queen is Dead” on Oct. 20. Originally released in 1986, it’s widely considered one of their finest efforts.

October wraps up with two of the fall’s biggest releases: Kelly Clarkson drops her latest, “Meaning of Life,” on Oct. 27, and on the same date Weezer returns with “Pacific Daydream.” The-Dream also hits on the 27th with “Love Affair,” featuring the hit single “Summer Body,” and emo-rockers the Used return with “The Canyon.”

The much-anticipated new Taylor Swift album, “Reputation,” arrives Nov. 10. Led by smash single “Look What You Made Me Do,” it’s likely to be the season’s biggest-selling release. Also hitting on the 10th is the latest from moody alt-rockers Evanescence, “Synthesis.”

Nov. 17 is highlighted by the latest from that icon of wit and misery, Morrissey, who is back with “Low in High School.” The season is capped by the long-promised “Songs of Experience” by U2, the follow-up to their outstanding 2014 release “Songs of Innocence.” Presumably, though, the new album won’t show up on everyone’s iPhone automatically, or at least we can hope.

Kanye West may (or may not) unload his latest, reportedly titled “Turbo Grafx 16,” this fall — as always, he is hard to predict. Bjork is working with acclaimed gay electronic visionary Arca on an album expected in November, with the first single called “The Gate.”

Other artists expected to release new albums this fall but have yet to announce dates include Tei Shi, Sam Smith (who just released a new single, “Too Good At Goodbyes”), Ne-Yo, Paloma Faith, Thirty Seconds to Mars, En Vogue, ‘80s heroes Tears for Fears, ‘90s rockers the Offspring, Travis Scott, Charli XCX, Barenaked Ladies, Nas, Clean Bandit, Kylie Minogue, MGMT, Sara Bareilles, Zayn, Tove Lo, Kiesza, Avril Lavigne, Mariah Carey, up-and-coming rapper Kamaiyah, Marilyn Manson and a Christmas offering from one of pop’s hottest stars, Sia. Inevitably some of these will get bumped to 2018.

Other possibilities include Christina Aguilera, Vampire Weekend, My Morning Jacket, Spiritualized, Bruce Springsteen, Sky Ferreira, Modest Mouse, Juicy J, Iggy Azalea and Violent Femmes.