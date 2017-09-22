September 22, 2017 at 1:54 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Kathy Griffin files for restraining order against CEO after anti-gay rant

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Kathy Griffin has filed for a restraining order against her neighbor Jeffrey Mezger, the CEO of KB Home, and his wife Sandra, in the wake of a verbal altercation between the neighbors over the weekend.

Griffin and her boyfriend Randy Bick filed a noise complaint against Mezger. In audio obtained by The Huffington Post, Mezger is heard using sexist and homophobic language while speaking to Bick.

“Hey Randy, go f–k yourself,” Mezger addresses Bick.

“You’re stuck with a f–king bald d–e who Donald Trump kind of put the heat on,” Mezger says in reference to Griffin’s infamous Trump decapitated photo.

“F–k you and f–k Kathy. You’re not our f–king neighbor, you’re a f–king a–hole,” Mezger continues.

KB Home has cut Mezger’s annual bonus by 25% following his outburst. They also issued a warning that if he was involved in a “similar incident” he would be fired.

“Mr. Mezger’s recent behavior in his personal dealings with a neighbor is unacceptable and a negative reflection on KB Home,” the company’s board of directors wrote in a filing.

 

