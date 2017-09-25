September 25, 2017 at 1:12 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
‘Matilda’ star Mara Wilson says she regrets coming out after Pulse tragedy

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

“Matilda” star Mara Wilson came out as bisexual in the wake of the Pulse nightclub shooting in June 2016 but says she now regrets the timing of her announcement.

Wilson, 30, spoke with Lambda Legal about how she received backlash for coming out after the tragedy.

“I often wish that I hadn’t done it then. Because I got accused of taking advantage of a tragedy for personal attention,” Wilson says. “Now clearly I like attention, but I am not so callous as to make a tragedy about myself, my life and my story. That isn’t what I was going for.”

She continued on that the reason she waited so long to come out was because of the negative stereotypes of bisexuals.

‘”One of the reasons I didn’t come out for a very long time was because I grew up hearing that bisexual girls were ‘crazy.’ I heard that all the time. I heard that bisexual girls were “crazy,” they were greedy, they were selfish and they caused drama. They were the worst. They wanted attention.” Wilson says.

“When you think of bisexuals, you think of villainy,” she added. “You think of people using their sexuality to get what they want, using other people and hurting other people. Or just having a lot of sex, and …if you are ‘promiscuous,’ that is seen as being inherently a bad thing.”

 

watermark
Local
Gay hookup ad in D.C. Metro station vandalized
Arrest made in Baltimore murder
D.C. Office on Aging ‘excited to work with LGBTQ seniors’
Comings & Goings
‘Person of interest’ sought in murder of Baltimore man
College Park’s gay mayor criticized for backing non-citizen voting measure
watermark
National
Milo Yiannopoulos’ ‘Free Speech’ rally flops at UC Berkeley
Hurricane Maria devastates Puerto Rico, St. Croix
Michigan sued over anti-LGBT ‘religious freedom’ adoption law
Supreme Court to begin ‘potentially momentous’ term for LGBT rights
National Black Justice, PFLAG name new leaders
3 arrested during Ga. Tech protests after student killed
watermark
World
Trinidad and Tobago: A nation in the closet
Transgender woman running for Honduras congress
Australia advocates increasingly concerned over marriage vote opposition
Tanzania police arrest 20 people at HIV/AIDS program
‘I will not leave my country’
Mexico earthquake kills at least 149 people, causes widespread damage
Trump Hotel, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Opinions
Impeach the SOB
Philly to New Hope to Rehoboth: the long weekend gay trifecta
A big thank you to Edie Windsor
Hillary: serious, funny, warm and real
Youth, taking flight amid hazards
Hillary’s clue about ‘What Happened’ to gay culture
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
‘Matilda’ star Mara Wilson says she regrets coming out after Pulse tragedy
Gordon Thomson, ‘Dynasty’s Adam Carrington, comes out as gay
Ellen DeGeneres says she couldn’t welcome Trump on her show
Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui says she was told not to come out
Fans petition Warner Bros. to make Wonder Woman bisexual
Kathy Griffin files for restraining order against CEO after anti-gay rant
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.