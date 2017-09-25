September 25, 2017 at 12:55 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Milo Yiannopoulos’ ‘Free Speech’ rally flops at UC Berkeley

(Milo Yiannopoulos at University of California, Berkeley. Photo via Facebook.)

Milo Yiannopoulos’ “Free Speech” rally at the University of California, Berkeley on Sunday culminated in the former senior Breitbart editor being escorted away by police after a 20-minute appearance.

The rally took place on the campus’ famed Sproul Plaza, known for being a hotbed of student protests during the Free Speech Movement of the 1960s. Yiannopoulos appeared to take selfies with fans, sign copies of his book and led the crowd of about 150 people in a rendition of the national anthem.

Attendees had to pass through metal detectors to receive access to the plaza but hundreds of counter-protestors waited outside.

After around 20 minutes, the 32-year-old right-wing commentator was led away by a police escort. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that the school spent $800,00 on security to keep him safe. During his February appearance on campus, which erupted into rioting, the school spent $600,00 on security.

According to The San Francisco Chronicle campus spokesman Dan Mogulof called the event “the most expensive photo-op in the university’s history.”

The event was meant to be a much larger, four-day spectacle named “Berkley Free Speech Week.” Yiannopoulos announced a line-up of conservative speakers including  Ann Coulter and former White House chief strategist Stephen K. Bannon. However, the event fizzled out after the student group and Yiannopoulos failed to work out logistics. Some speakers, like Coulter, even announced they were “never” planning on attending.

In a Facebook Live on Saturday, Yiannopoulos says he takes responsibility for the poor organization of the rally.

“I understand there were some hiccups with speakers, which I take personal responsibility for,” Yiannopoulos admitted. “Although it was an error of my staff, it’s down to me.”

After the rally, Yiannopoulos posted on Facebook to complain that police would not remove protestors, who he claims muffled speeches, but promised to return again next year.

“We were denied any amplified sound whatsoever and police refused to remove screeching protesters who made it impossible to deliver any speeches,” Yiannopoulos writes. “But you know what? I’d have come out today if a SINGLE person wanted to hear me and got into the plaza. And I’ll keep coming. Thanks to everyone who stood out in the sun. God bless everyone. Despite the machinations of every component of the Berkeley and UC Berkeley administration, we showed up. We will keep showing up. See you back in Berkeley next year!

  • lnm3921

    Miss Milo is a loud-mouth trouble-maker! Berkley should send her the security bill! Missy can speak at hundreds of conservative and religious universities, assuming they allow pedophiles to speak, but she prefers to make trouble at liberal colleges! Milo is a failure!

    When is she speaking at liberty university or Bob Jones? Let’s see the reception she gets there!

watermark
Local
Gay hookup ad in D.C. Metro station vandalized
Arrest made in Baltimore murder
D.C. Office on Aging ‘excited to work with LGBTQ seniors’
Comings & Goings
‘Person of interest’ sought in murder of Baltimore man
College Park’s gay mayor criticized for backing non-citizen voting measure
watermark
National
Milo Yiannopoulos’ ‘Free Speech’ rally flops at UC Berkeley
Hurricane Maria devastates Puerto Rico, St. Croix
Michigan sued over anti-LGBT ‘religious freedom’ adoption law
Supreme Court to begin ‘potentially momentous’ term for LGBT rights
National Black Justice, PFLAG name new leaders
3 arrested during Ga. Tech protests after student killed
watermark
World
Trinidad and Tobago: A nation in the closet
Transgender woman running for Honduras congress
Australia advocates increasingly concerned over marriage vote opposition
Tanzania police arrest 20 people at HIV/AIDS program
‘I will not leave my country’
Mexico earthquake kills at least 149 people, causes widespread damage
Trump Hotel, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Opinions
Impeach the SOB
Philly to New Hope to Rehoboth: the long weekend gay trifecta
A big thank you to Edie Windsor
Hillary: serious, funny, warm and real
Youth, taking flight amid hazards
Hillary’s clue about ‘What Happened’ to gay culture
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
‘Matilda’ star Mara Wilson says she regrets coming out after Pulse tragedy
Gordon Thomson, ‘Dynasty’s Adam Carrington, comes out as gay
Ellen DeGeneres says she couldn’t welcome Trump on her show
Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui says she was told not to come out
Fans petition Warner Bros. to make Wonder Woman bisexual
Kathy Griffin files for restraining order against CEO after anti-gay rant
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.