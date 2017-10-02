Milo Yiannopoulos marries boyfriend in Hawaii

Milo Yiannopoulos wed his longtime boyfriend at the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai in Hawaii on Sunday, Newsweek reports.
Yiannopoulos, 32, posted a series of photos from the ceremony and reception but noticeably his partner’s face can’t be seen. The man has only been identified as “John” from a seating place card posted by Yiannopoulos.
The former Breitbart editor also included screenshots of media stories announcing his marriage. He captioned one photo, “worst white supremacist ever.”
In another post, he called transgender people mentally ill for “not recognizing Gucci.”
“Funny old world where I can’t even catch a dick yet Milo Yiannopoulos can get married without even growing out those ghastly frosted tips,” one person tweeted. Yiannopoulos responded by writing, “the fact that trannies can’t recognize and don’t appreciate Gucci just proves they are mentally ill.”
