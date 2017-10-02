October 2, 2017 at 2:44 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Violet Chachki ‘dragged’ out of Paris gay club for being ‘too femme’

A post shared by Violet Chachki (@violetchachki) on

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” winner Violet Chachki claims she was “physically dragged out” of gay club Le Depot in Paris for “being too femme.”

Chachki took to Twitter to complain about the club’s treatment tweeting, “I was just physically dragged out of le depot in Paris for not being masc presenting enough. I’m in shock and disgusted.  fu*k the French.”

A video of the aftermath was also posted on Facebook.

Chachki detailed the incident to Hornet saying she four men “picked us up and dragged us out of the club.”

“It was a fashion week party. At a club that has dark rooms downstairs for sex. I was there seeing 3 friends that were performing/dj. I wasn’t in drag but I had makeup on. I met someone there who also had makeup on but was obviously male bodied but very feminine. We tried to go downstairs to the sexy part when like 4 guys picked us up and dragged us out of the club,” Chachki says.

The drag star later retracted her “fu*k the French” comment tweeting, “Obviously I love the French and I love paris. There’s good and bad people everywhere. I was upset- and rightfully so. What a drama. Over it.”

 

