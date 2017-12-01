NBC’s Chuck Todd confirms he’s a real jerk

Last Sunday on “Meet the Press,” Chuck Todd confirmed not only that he’s a real jerk, but that he is a lousy journalist. He had on former Speaker and current Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and spent most of the time trying to get her to say something negative about Bill Clinton and what he did two decades ago. He followed that up by trying to get her say how she is handling Rep. Conyers and his role on the Judiciary Committee. She wouldn’t tell him.

When she wouldn’t go along and he got nothing that would make the headline he was looking for, Todd told her there was no time left for her to talk about the tax bill the Republicans are trying to ram through Congress. What the hell? Todd would rather talk about accusations and innuendo than deal with the screwing the majority of middle-class taxpayers are about to get from Republicans.

Republicans are close to pulling off a $1.5 trillion giveaway to the rich and to corporations. That is what will be added to the nation’s deficit according to their own projections. The nation’s leading economists agree with that. The hypocrites in the Republican Party who got elected by promising their constituents they would lower the deficit are now about to increase it dramatically; the people who voted for them be damned.

As reported in the Washington Post, “Nine percent of middle-class tax filers (those earning between $48,600 and $86,100) would pay more in taxes next year, according to an analysis by the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center released Wednesday. By 2027, 31 percent of middle-class filers would see tax hikes, the center said.” The Post went on to report “that TPC’s findings are very similar to what the Joint Committee on Taxation, Congress’ official nonpartisan estimators, reported earlier this week. According to JCT, 8 percent of filers would face a tax increase of $100 or more in 2019 and 16.5 percent would pay over $100 more in taxes in 2027. A sizable number of Americans earning $20,000 to $100,000 would be hit with higher tax bills.”

The majority of the tax cuts are going to the top 1 percent of earners and to corporations. The bill cuts the tax rate on corporations from 35% to 20% but in reality according to the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy the 35% rate has always been a myth. Hundreds of companies actually pay zero and practically no big company has ever paid the top rate. So we are giving additional major tax breaks to companies that don’t need them.

As to how people like Trump would benefit, in his case we haven’t seen his taxes. But from what we have seen according to an analysis if the plan eliminates the AMT (alternative minimum tax), “In 2005, the only tax year in the past couple of decades for which we’ve seen any of Trump’s filings—someone leaked two pages of his return to the financial journalist David Cay Johnston—he paid $38.4 million in federal taxes, and $31.3 million of that was to cover his A.M.T. liability.”

So it’s clear the American public needs to understand what is going on behind closed doors in Congress with regard to what they are calling ‘tax reform.’ Yes it is reform, but it won’t benefit most of us. Yet Chuck Todd has on one of the people who can best speak to the issue and clear away some of the BS Republicans are trying to sell and won’t let her talk about it.

I understand the salaciousness of the various accusations, past and present, are clearly of more interest to him. Yes they are important to all of us and as Pelosi said in a nicer way, men are pigs. But the discussion over sexual harassment is really only beginning and we as a society will have to deal with it as we move forward not only in Congress and the political world but in every other area of American life.

But within the next two weeks, unless the veil is lifted, Republicans will manage to screw the American people for decades to come with their so-called ‘tax reform’ bill. Chuck Todd must understand that and one can only assume by not letting Pelosi talk about it he supports what Republicans are trying to do.

Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBT rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes

regularly for the Blade.