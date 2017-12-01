December 1, 2017 at 6:17 pm EST | by Peter Rosenstein
NBC’s Chuck Todd confirms he’s a real jerk
Chuck Todd, gay news, washington blade

Chuck Todd (Photo by Gage Skidmore; courtesy Wikimedia Commons)

Last Sunday on “Meet the Press,” Chuck Todd confirmed not only that he’s a real jerk, but that he is a lousy journalist. He had on former Speaker and current Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and spent most of the time trying to get her to say something negative about Bill Clinton and what he did two decades ago. He followed that up by trying to get her say how she is handling Rep. Conyers and his role on the Judiciary Committee. She wouldn’t tell him.

When she wouldn’t go along and he got nothing that would make the headline he was looking for, Todd told her there was no time left for her to talk about the tax bill the Republicans are trying to ram through Congress. What the hell? Todd would rather talk about accusations and innuendo than deal with the screwing the majority of middle-class taxpayers are about to get from Republicans.  

Republicans are close to pulling off a $1.5 trillion giveaway to the rich and to corporations. That is what will be added to the nation’s deficit according to their own projections. The nation’s leading economists agree with that. The hypocrites in the Republican Party who got elected by promising their constituents they would lower the deficit are now about to increase it dramatically; the people who voted for them be damned.

As reported in the Washington Post, “Nine percent of middle-class tax filers (those earning between $48,600 and $86,100) would pay more in taxes next year, according to an analysis by the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center released Wednesday. By 2027, 31 percent of middle-class filers would see tax hikes, the center said.” The Post went on to report “that TPC’s findings are very similar to what the Joint Committee on Taxation, Congress’ official nonpartisan estimators, reported earlier this week. According to JCT, 8 percent of filers would face a tax increase of $100 or more in 2019 and 16.5 percent would pay over $100 more in taxes in 2027. A sizable number of Americans earning $20,000 to $100,000 would be hit with higher tax bills.”

The majority of the tax cuts are going to the top 1 percent of earners and to corporations. The bill cuts the tax rate on corporations from 35% to 20% but in reality according to the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy the 35% rate has always been a myth. Hundreds of companies actually pay zero and practically no big company has ever paid the top rate. So we are giving additional major tax breaks to companies that don’t need them.

As to how people like Trump would benefit, in his case we haven’t seen his taxes. But from what we have seen according to an analysis if the plan eliminates the AMT (alternative minimum tax), “In 2005, the only tax year in the past couple of decades for which we’ve seen any of Trump’s filings—someone leaked two pages of his return to the financial journalist David Cay Johnston—he paid $38.4 million in federal taxes, and $31.3 million of that was to cover his A.M.T. liability.”

So it’s clear the American public needs to understand what is going on behind closed doors in Congress with regard to what they are calling ‘tax reform.’ Yes it is reform, but it won’t benefit most of us. Yet Chuck Todd has on one of the people who can best speak to the issue and clear away some of the BS Republicans are trying to sell and won’t let her talk about it.

I understand the salaciousness of the various accusations, past and present, are clearly of more interest to him. Yes they are important to all of us and as Pelosi said in a nicer way, men are pigs. But the discussion over sexual harassment is really only beginning and we as a society will have to deal with it as we move forward not only in Congress and the political world but in every other area of American life.

But within the next two weeks, unless the veil is lifted, Republicans will manage to screw the American people for decades to come with their so-called ‘tax reform’ bill. Chuck Todd must understand that and one can only assume by not letting Pelosi talk about it he supports what Republicans are trying to do.

 

Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBT rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes
regularly for the Blade.

  • lnm3921

    The GOP and the Fake POTUS will rip off the middle class and the poor to give welfare to the rich and corporations! They are so desperate for a legislative win that they don’t care if it’s a pyrrhic victory! They are being blackmailed by their base to push it through and haven’t even release the details to the public to avoid the outcry!

    Eventually we’ll have a Democratic Congressional majority and Democratic President to undue any damage!

  • There is an error in your story, one many journalists keep repeating because they relied on a Trump White House statement instead of looking st the 2005 tax return.

    Please go to DCReport.org, use the search button to find my article on Trump’s tax return and click on the image. He paid federal income tax including AMT of less than the false $38 million you cite. You are including payroll taxes — and that is an error you should correct.

watermark
Local
Dominion joins Equality Virginia pro-LGBT business initiative
Stein Club to honor Takano at holiday party
Lesbian deputy mayor violated ‘babysitting’ rule
Comings & Goings
Trans protester declined offer to meet with police chief
FreeState Justice launches LGBT legal defense fund
watermark
National
Washington Blade, April Ryan excluded from White House’s Christmas party guest list
Prominent activist heckles Russian ambassador over Chechnya
Will Kennedy stick with gays in Masterpiece Cakeshop case?
Faith in America joins forces with Clementi Foundation
Court: DOD can’t delay transgender enlistments beyond Jan. 1
DOJ appeals ruling against Trump’s transgender military ban
watermark
World
World AIDS Day used to highlight HIV/AIDS stigma, discrimination
Randy Berry is no longer US LGBTI envoy
Gay U.S. couple arrested in Thailand for exposing their butts at Thai temple
Tillerson: Democracy and human rights are ‘enduring values’
State Department reiterates concern over Egypt anti-LGBT crackdown
Australia Senate approves same-sex marriage bill
watermark
Opinions
NBC’s Chuck Todd confirms he’s a real jerk
Yes, Breitbart, Trump’s White House is homophobic
Civil rights pastor grew in face of change
AIDS at 37 remains a scourge
Masterpiece Cakeshop is not about religious freedom
Will D.C. campaigns go ‘on the dole’ with tax dollars?
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Rihanna won’t use trans models as ‘a marketing tool’ for Fenty Beauty
Jenni Rivera’s son Johnny Lopez comes out as bisexual
Lil Peep’s ‘suspicious’ death under investigation by police
‘The Andy Griffith Show’ star Jim Nabors dies at 87
‘American Gods’ showrunners Bryan Fuller, Michael Green depart series
‘The Flash’ airs superhero kiss between Wentworth Miller and Russell Tovey
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Blade Blast

Get the latest LGBTQ news to your inbox every Thursday!

Close this popup