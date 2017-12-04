December 4, 2017 at 3:38 pm EST | by Mariah Cooper
Queen biopic halts production over director Bryan Singer’s absence

(Rami Malik as Freddie Mercury in ‘Bohemian Rhapsody.’ Photo via Twitter @EW)

Fox has halted production on its Queen biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody” over director Bryan Singer’s disappearance.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Singer did not return to set following the Thanksgiving break.

“Twentieth Century Fox Film has temporarily halted production on Bohemian Rhapsody due to the unexpected unavailability of Bryan Singer,” Fox said in a statement.

Singer’s rep told the BBC that his absence was due to “a personal health matter concerning Bryan and his family.”

Sources tell the Hollywood Reporter that Singer, who according to reports has frequently been late to set, has made filming difficult. In one instance, a cinematographer had to fill in to direct during a “non-showing” of Singer. Producers are said to be “nervous” about Singer’s reliability and are in talks about a potential replacement.

Singer is known to disappear during filming. He also had brief absences during the shooting of “X-Men: Apocalypse” and “Superman Returns.”

“Bohemian Rhapsody” is scheduled to hit theaters on Dec. 25, 2018. The film stars Rami Malik as Freddie Mercury, Gwilym Lee as lead guitarist Brian May, Ben Hardy as drummer Roger Taylor and Joseph Mazello as bassist John Deacon. It chronicles Queen’s stardom from 1975 until their Live Aid performance in 1985.

