December 4, 2017 at 12:23 pm EST | by Michael K. Lavers
San Juan mayor honored at Miami World AIDS Day concert

San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz, center, speaks at a press conference in Miami on Dec. 1, 2017, alongside Florida state Rep. David Richardson (D-Miami Beach), left, and AIDS Healthcare Foundation President Michael Weinstein, right. AIDS Healthcare Foundation honored Yulín for her efforts in the wake of Hurricane Maria, which devastated Puerto Rico in September. (Photo courtesy of AHF)

The AIDS Healthcare Foundation on Dec. 1 honored San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz.

The organization honored Yulín in Miami during a concert that marked World AIDS Day. Yulín earlier in the day appeared at a press conference alongside AIDS Healthcare Foundation President Michael Weinstein and David Richardson, a gay member of the Florida House of Representatives who is running to succeed retiring U.S. Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (R-Fla.).

Yulín attended the concert less than three months after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico.

More than 30 percent of the U.S. commonwealth remains without electricity. Yulín — a prominent supporter of LGBT rights who remains highly critical of President Trump and his administration’s response to Maria — and her government are working with AIDS Healthcare Foundation to provide generators to people with HIV/AIDS in San Juan.

Yulín told the Washington Blade earlier this month during a press conference on Capitol Hill that San Juan officials “stocked up” on medications and other supplies for a clinic for adults and children with AIDS in the Puerto Rican capital before Maria made landfall on Sept. 20.

“We bought a lot of medication which we may or may not be able to get reimbursed for, but who cares,” she said. “We would have not been able to keep people alive if we had not done that.”

Yulín said the clinic partially reopened two weeks after Maria and was able to dispense medications. She told the Blade patients were able to receive food and water when they came to the clinic to pick up their medications or see their doctor.

Michael K. Lavers is the international news editor of the Washington Blade.

