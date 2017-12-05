December 5, 2017 at 5:10 pm EST | by Chris Johnson
White House: Trump backs ‘religious liberty’ in Cakeshop case

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said President Trump backs the U.S. solicitor general in the Masterpiece Cakeshop case. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Hours after oral arguments in the Masterpiece Cakeshop case concluded Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said President Trump backs the position articulated by the U.S. Justice Department that bakers should be able to put up signs saying they won’t serve gays.

Sanders made the comments in response to a question from the New York Times on whether Trump backs the view posed by U.S. Solicitor General Noel Francisco during his first time in that role presenting arguments before the Supreme Court.

“The president certainly supports religious liberty, and that’s something that he talked during the campaign and since upheld since taking office,” Sanders said.

When the New York Times sought to clarify whether Trump’s support for religious liberty applies to the first question on whether he agrees with the solicitor general, Sanders replied, “I believe that would include that.”

Francisco volunteered to speak before the Supreme Court on behalf of Colorado baker Jack Phillips, who’s seeking a First Amendment right to deny wedding cakes to same-sex couples despite a state law barring anti-gay discrimination in public accommodations.

When U.S. Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy, who gave conflicting signals during the arguments on how he would rule, asked Francisco if a ruling in his favor would allow shop owners to put up signs declaring they won’t serve gay people, the solicitor general indicated that would be the case.

“I think that he could say he does not make custom-made wedding cakes for gay weddings, but most cakes would not cross that threshold,” Francisco said.

Sanders’ response that Trump backs the religious liberty claims made by the Justice Department stands in contrast to the response from U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), who under questioning from the Washington Blade seemed unaware of the lawsuit and refused to comment.

“I haven’t given any thought to it,” Ryan said. “I’ve got nothing for you.”

 

Chris Johnson is Chief Political & White House Reporter for the Washington Blade. Johnson attends the daily White House press briefings and is a member of the White House Correspondents' Association. Follow Chris

  • lnm3921

    Yet another example of the Fake POTUS supporting the enemies of the GLBT community! Trump is a disaster and has consistently supported positions that are inimical to the GLBT community! Stop being duped by this con artist and his idiot supporters!

    Maybe if bake shops stopped serving Sarah Huckabee Sanders she’d lose weight?! What chipmunk cheeks on her!

watermark
Local
Banana Café set to close Dec. 16
Dominion joins Equality Virginia pro-LGBT business initiative
Stein Club to honor Takano at holiday party
Lesbian deputy mayor violated ‘babysitting’ rule
Comings & Goings
Trans protester declined offer to meet with police chief
watermark
National
Masterpiece Cakeshop case is ‘about freedom’
Troubling signs for gays at Masterpiece Cakeshop arguments
MSNBC host Joy Reid apologizes for ‘tone deaf’ homophobic blog posts
San Juan mayor honored at Miami World AIDS Day concert
Supreme Court won’t review Texas decision against same-sex benefits
Washington Blade, April Ryan excluded from White House’s Christmas party guest list
Austria, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
Ruling paves way for same-sex marriage in Austria
Australian politician Tim Wilson proposes to partner during same-sex marriage debate
LGBT candidates run in Honduras elections
Transgender rights bill introduced in Guatemala
Transgender, gender non-conforming photo shoot ‘disrupts’ Oxford
World AIDS Day used to highlight HIV/AIDS stigma, discrimination
watermark
Opinions
It’s easier to fire media figures than politicians
NBC’s Chuck Todd confirms he’s a real jerk
Yes, Breitbart, Trump’s White House is homophobic
Civil rights pastor grew in face of change
AIDS at 37 remains a scourge
Masterpiece Cakeshop is not about religious freedom
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Singer Melanie Martinez denies raping former friend, says she ‘never said no’
Director Bryan Singer fired from Queen biopic
‘House of Cards’ will shift focus to Robin Wright for final season
HOLIDAY GIFT GUIDE: Homo home gifts sure to please
Queen biopic halts production over director Bryan Singer’s absence
Met Opera conductor James Levine suspended over sexual abuse allegations
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Blade Blast

Get the latest LGBTQ news to your inbox every Thursday!

Close this popup