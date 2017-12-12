Alabama father whose lesbian daughter committed suicide rebukes Roy Moore

Outside of a Roy Moore rally in Midland City, Alabama, a father urged people not to elect the GOP candidate in memory of his deceased daughter.

Nathan Mathis, a peanut farmer from Wicksburg, Alabama, told reporters that his daughter Patti Sue, who was a lesbian, took her own life when she was 23. He held a sign with her picture on it and a poster with a plea, “Please Don’t Vote for Roy Moore.”

Nathan Mathis is here outside the Moore event. He tells me his daughter committed suicide and says Roy Moore called her a pervert because she was gay. “My sign says it all,” he said. pic.twitter.com/5qZnM0IyNJ — Andrew Desiderio (@desiderioDC) December 11, 2017

He admits that when his daughter told him,”Daddy, I don’t want to be gay” he and his wife took her to various doctors. The doctors told the family, “We can’t do a thing about the way you are and you can’t do anything.” Mathis says he was the one who found his daughter after she killed herself.

He continued on to say that he doesn’t blame Moore, who has a long history of anti-LGBT rhetoric, for his daughter’s death but for calling the LGBT community “perverts.”

“I was anti-gay myself. I said bad things to my daughter myself, which I regret. But I can’t take back what happened to my daughter. But stuff like saying my daughter’s a pervert — sure, I’m sure that bothered her. Judge Moore didn’t just say my daughter — he didn’t call my daughter by name — he called all gay people are perverts. Abominations. That’s not true! We don’t need a person like that representing us in Washington,” Mathis told reporters.

“I had mixed emotions about coming,” he adds. “But somebody needs to speak up.”

Mathis went on to say it was unfair for Moore to attack the LGBT community as he faces numerous accusations for sexual misconduct with teenage girls dating back to the 1970s.

“I believed that myself, but after having the experience from my daughter and seeing real life like it really is, I realized how wrong that was. My daughter was a good person. My daughter was not no damn pervert, as Roy Moore called her. Roy Moore, by going out with those teenage girls, he does not deserve to be in the United States Senate. It’s just that simple. The man needs to be in a psych ward somewhere with a psychiatrist trying to help him get better,” Mathis told CNN.

In 2012, Mathis wrote about his daughter’s suicide in a letter to the editor of the Dothan Eagle.

“On March 22, 1995, Patti took her own life because she didn’t want to be gay anymore. She was tired of being ridiculed and made fun of. She was tired of seeing how a lot of people treat gay people. I found Patti that day,” Mathis wrote.

Watch Mathis’ plea below.