Lifetime releases trailer for Corey Haim and Corey Feldman biopic

Lifetime has released the trailer for “A Tale of Two Coreys,” a biopic about Corey Haim and Corey Feldman.

The film follows Feldman (Elijah Marcano and Scott Bosely) and Haim (Justin Ellings and Casey Leach) as they rise to fame in the ’80s from the hit film “The Lost Boys.” The duo would go on to appear in other popular films such as “License to Drive” and “Dream a Little Dream.” While they became household names, they also became immersed in partying, drugs and victims of sexual abuse.

Feldman, who serves as executive producer on the film, alleged in his memoir, “Coreyography,” that he and Haim, who died in 2010, suffered years of sexual abuse from people in the industry.

“There are people that did this to me and Corey that are still working, they’re still out there, and they’re some of the most rich and powerful people in this business. And they do not want what I’m saying right now. They want me dead,” Feldman said in an interview with “The View” in 2013.

“A Tale of Two Coreys” premieres Jan. 6 on Lifetime.