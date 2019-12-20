December 20, 2019 at 8:29 am EST | by Kathi Wolfe
‘Mrs. Maisel’ inspires us to resist injustice
Share
Tweet
Email
Share
Mrs. Maisel, gay news, Washington Blade
Rachel Brosnahan as Mrs. Maisel. (Publicity still courtesy of Amazon)

My newest crush is a gorgeous rose petal pink sun hat!

Recently, I first eyed the object of my affections. It was worn by Miriam “Midge” Maisel as she lounges by the pool in Miami. Do I need to say that the hat perfectly matches her bathing suit and beach shoes?

Aficionados, rejoice! On Dec. 6, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” season three began streaming on Amazon Prime. The show was just nominated for a Golden Globe for Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy. At times, this show featuring a jilted New York City, mid-century housewife turned stand-up comic is vexing. Its world is so privileged!

Still, I find myself as addicted to “Mrs. Maisel” as a movie addict is to popcorn. Why am I stuck on this show? Because it combines the style of “Mad Men” (Sinatra! Gorgeous costumes!) with jazz, Lenny Bruce and proto-feminism.

If you haven’t entered the Maiselverse: Miriam, a.k.a. Midge, Maisel is a 1950s housewife. She’s living a comfortable life in Manhattan with her husband Joel and their children. Joel flops when he tries his hand at stand-up comedy. But, despite this, everything’s fine.

Until, that is, Joel cheats on her. Most of us in Midge’s shoes would get drunk with our buds. Not Midge.

She goes to a Greenwich Village comedy club. She’s never done stand-up before. But that’s no problem for her. Leaping to the stage, telling jokes about Joel, going topless, getting arrested – Midge becomes Mrs. Maisel, the new comic sensation. In 1958, a woman doing comedy about her own life was almost unheard of – revolutionary!

Susie (Alex Borstein), impressed by Midge’s talent, becomes her manager. Along the way, Joel becomes less of a jerk and a more loving ex. Midge breaks off her engagement with her boyfriend Ben when she gets an opportunity to go on tour opening for the popular African-American singer Shy Baldwin (Leroy McClain).

In its current season, Midge and Susie go on tour with Shy – going from Las Vegas to Miami to Harlem. They’re moving from 1959 into the early 1960s. It’s “the 60s, man!” Things are changing! We’re in the JFK era! Lenny Bruce and Mrs. Maisel talk about “smoking weed” on a TV late night show. Midge refuses to do an ad for the (then) emerging anti-feminist, anti-queer, right-winger Phyllis Schlafly. (Passing up some needed bucks to do this.)

Yet, as always with “Mrs. Maisel,” many things haven’t changed. The sexism and racism shown in the show are still with us – even if in more subtle forms. Men are given a chance to make mistakes, Mrs. Maisel says in one of her comedy sets. “Why isn’t a woman allowed to fail,” she asks.

“I can’t stay here!” Shy says to Midge when she says she’ll get something for him from his room in “their hotel” in Miami. “This is the South!”

Though we never see Susie with another queer women or at a gay bar, this show is queer in its DNA. There’s Jane Lynch as the imperious Sophie, who Susie’s been suckered into managing. Wynda Sykes appears as the great “Moms” Mabley. Midge remains friends with Shy after he tells her he’s gay. (Given the era, Shy has to be in the closet.)

Still, I can’t help wishing to see more of Susie’s queerness and back story. Given the time the show’s set in, I don’t expect her to be out to anyone – even Midge (with whom she’s formed a Thelma and Louise types woromance.) Yet, couldn’t we see Susie having a beer in a dyke bar?

Out of the blue, Susie tells Midge that she has a law degree. Nothing more is said about it. Like Midge, I wondered: What?

Despite those caveats, as I’ve said in the Blade before, “Mrs. Maisel” inspires us to resist injustice. For fuel for resistance and mid-century glitz and glam, check out “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

Kathi Wolfe, a writer and a poet, is a regular contributor to the Blade.

watermark
Local
Va. House Democrats make nondiscrimination bill a top 2020 legislative priority
James Parrish to leave Equality Virginia
Sexual health group partners with PG County police on transgender issues
D.C. Auditor’s report questions funding decision for Mary’s House
Missing D.C. trans woman found dead in Hyattsville apartment
Comings & Goings
watermark
National
Democrats, civil rights groups voice opposition to Trump anti-LGBTQ rule
Chicago activist named new head of National Center for Lesbian Rights
Construction begins on US Navy ship named for Harvey Milk
Dallas men plead guilty to using Grindr to target gay men for hate crimes
The arc of Michael Weinstein’s moral outrage
Nat’l Center for Trans Equality regroups after mass staff departures
watermark
World
State Department defends US ambassador to Zambia
Justin Trudeau calls for conversion therapy ban in Canada
Out son of new Argentinian president represents with Pride Flag at father’s inauguration
UK election results pave way for Brexit, prompt activists concern
LGBTI+ hotels in Cuba: Military-owned businesses seek ‘pink money’
Grindr rolls out new features for countries where LGBTQ identity puts users at risk
watermark
Opinions
‘Mrs. Maisel’ inspires us to resist injustice
IMPEACH: Trump committed high crimes and misdemeanors
Asian religious leaders respond to ‘Fairness for All Americans’ Act
First living HIV-positive gay man donates kidney
Ignoring bullies only goes so far — just ask Jordan Steffy
Bi, pan, queer people need the Equality Act’s protections
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
‘Cardin’ doc takes top prizes at Cinefashion Awards
GLAAD calls out J.K. Rowling for transphobic tweet
‘Schitt’s Creek’ gives Hollywood a big gay kiss
Sheraton refuses gay couple for wedding, so Hilton offers to host them for free
QUEERY: David Schwarz
CARTOON: Mount Shamedmore
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2019. All rights reserved.