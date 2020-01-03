January 3, 2020 at 1:07 pm EST | by WBadmin
2020 Most Eligible LGBT Singles nominations
Share
Tweet
Email
Share

Are you or a friend looking to find a little love in 2020? We are looking for the Top 20 LGBTQ singles in the Washington, D.C. region. Nominate you or your friends until January 15th using the form below or by clicking HERE.

The Top 20 will be announced online February 10th. Everyone will get a chance to meet the singles at the Most Eligible LGBT Singles Party on Friday, February 14th.

View our 2019 singles HERE. For updates visit washingtonblade.com/singles

powered by Typeform

watermark
Local
2020 Most Eligible LGBT Singles nominations
Bill would add LGBTQ Virginians to state hate crimes law
D.C. police believe trans woman shot to death by security guard
Top 10 local news stories of 2019
D.C. health care report expected to benefit LGBTQ residents
Restaurant hit with death threats vows to continue drag events
watermark
National
The top national news stories of 2019
Supreme Court could deliver bad news for LGBTQ teachers at religious schools
Carl Schmid to depart the AIDS Institute
Harper Jean Tobin to depart Nat’l Center for Transgender Equality
Democrats, civil rights groups voice opposition to Trump anti-LGBTQ rule
Chicago activist named new head of National Center for Lesbian Rights
watermark
World
Colombia capital’s first lesbian mayor sworn in
Top 10 international news stories of 2019
Chile transgender rights law takes effect
US ambassador to Zambia who defended gay couple recalled
Cuba could have marriage equality in 2022
First female mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend
watermark
Opinions
2019 marked by impeachment of Trump
It’s now Trump’s Republican Party
Composing ourselves for the battles ahead
Scrooges pretending to be Santas
‘Mrs. Maisel’ inspires us to resist injustice
IMPEACH: Trump committed high crimes and misdemeanors
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
2020 Most Eligible LGBT Singles nominations
YEAR IN REVEW 2019: Farewell Michael Kahn
2019 YEAR IN REVIEW: Pop culture countdown
LGBT New Year’s Eve 2019 D.C.-area party options
Calendar: Dec. 27-Jan. 2
QUEERY: Vagenesis
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2020. All rights reserved.