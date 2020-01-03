January 3, 2020 at 11:45 am EST | by Michael K. Lavers
Bill would add LGBTQ Virginians to state hate crimes law
Share
Tweet
Email
Share
Virginia, gay news, Washington Blade
Pro-LGBTQ bills are expected to advance in the Democrat-controlled Virginia General Assembly once the 2020 legislative session begins on Jan. 8, 2020. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

A Virginia Democrat has introduced a bill that would add sexual orientation and gender identity to Virginia’s hate crimes law.

State Sen. Barbara Favola (D-Arlington County) has introduced Senate Bill 179 in the Virginia Senate. The measure has been referred to the Senate Courts of Justice Committee.

Attorney General Mark Herring’s office in a press release it issued on Friday said SB 179 is part of a package of bills expected to be introduced in the General Assembly that “will update the commonwealth’s hate crime and domestic terrorism laws, protect Virginians from violence and intimidation by hate groups and white supremacists, and make it harder for hate groups and white supremacists to threaten, intimidate, or hurt Virginians with firearms.” The press release specifically cites statistics from the Virginia State Police that indicate 23 of the 161 hate crimes reported in the state in 2019 were motivated by sexual orientation.

“Every Virginian should feel welcome in our community and deserves to have equal protections under the law,” said Favola in the press release. “We must send the message that violence or harassment based on someone’s gender identification or perceived sexual orientation will not be tolerated in Virginia. This is quite simply a public safety issue — when one of us is not safe, no one is safe.”

Democrats last November regained control of the General Assembly for the first time in more than two decades.

The 2020 legislative session begins on Jan. 8. Virginia House of Delegates Speaker-designate Eileen Filler-Corn (D-Fairfax County) last month said passage of a comprehensive LGBTQ nondiscrimination bill is among this year’s top legislative priorities.

Michael K. Lavers is the international news editor of the Washington Blade. Follow Michael

Virginia, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Local
Bill would add LGBTQ Virginians to state hate crimes law
D.C. police believe trans woman shot to death by security guard
Top 10 local news stories of 2019
D.C. health care report expected to benefit LGBTQ residents
Restaurant hit with death threats vows to continue drag events
Alex and Felipe: Migrants’ desperate journey ends in love
watermark
National
The top national news stories of 2019
Supreme Court could deliver bad news for LGBTQ teachers at religious schools
Carl Schmid to depart the AIDS Institute
Harper Jean Tobin to depart Nat’l Center for Transgender Equality
Democrats, civil rights groups voice opposition to Trump anti-LGBTQ rule
Chicago activist named new head of National Center for Lesbian Rights
watermark
World
Colombia capital’s first lesbian mayor sworn in
Top 10 international news stories of 2019
Chile transgender rights law takes effect
US ambassador to Zambia who defended gay couple recalled
Cuba could have marriage equality in 2022
First female mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend
watermark
Opinions
2019 marked by impeachment of Trump
It’s now Trump’s Republican Party
Composing ourselves for the battles ahead
Scrooges pretending to be Santas
‘Mrs. Maisel’ inspires us to resist injustice
IMPEACH: Trump committed high crimes and misdemeanors
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
YEAR IN REVEW 2019: Farewell Michael Kahn
2019 YEAR IN REVIEW: Pop culture countdown
LGBT New Year’s Eve 2019 D.C.-area party options
Calendar: Dec. 27-Jan. 2
QUEERY: Vagenesis
Helicopter parenting ignites drama in Mosaic Theater’s ‘Eureka Day’
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2020. All rights reserved.