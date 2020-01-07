January 7, 2020 at 10:36 pm EST | by John Paul King
Nominees announced for 31st Annual PGA Awards
Share
Tweet
Email
Share
LGBTQ fan-favorite “Schitt’s Creek” is among the nominees (Image courtesy CBC/Pop TV)

The Producers Guild of America has announced nominees for its 31st Annual Producers Guild Awards for Film and Television.

The PGA Awards have long been seen as a strong predictor for the Oscars, with 21 of its thirty winners having mirrored the Academy Award for Best Picture.

Among the nominees, which honor outstanding production across a range of categories, are several films and television shows with strong LGBTQ content.

Notably included are several nods for LGBTQ fan-favorites; “Schitt’s Creek” was a nominee for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television (Comedy);  “RuPaul’s Drag Race” for Outstanding Producer of Game and Competiton Television; and “Queer Eye” for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television.

Other nominations for shows with queer storylines include “Fleabag” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” both competing against “Schitt’s Creek” in the episodic comedy category; and “Watchmen,” HBO’s acclaimed series featuring multiple superhero characters who are queer and/or people of color, received a nomination for Best Producer of Episodic Television (Drama)

Though there are no directly LGBTQ-related films nominated in the Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures category (the PGA’s equivalent of Best Picture), one of the contenders, Taika Waititi’s anti-hate Nazi satire “Jojo Rabbit,” includes a strongly-implied same-sex relationship between two supporting characters.

The winners will be announced at the Producers Guild Awards ceremony on January 18 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. The Guild will additionally present special honors to powerhouse producers and leaders who have left their indelible mark on the entertainment industry. The 2020 honorees include Ted Sarandos (Milestone Award); Brad Pitt, Dede Gardnerand Jeremy Kleinerof Plan B (David O. Selznick Achievement Award in Theatrical Motion Pictures); Marta Kauffman (Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television); Octavia Spencer (Visionary Award); and the Lionsgate film “Bombshell” (The Stanley Kramer Award). 

The winner of the Innovation Award and the winner in the Short-Form category will be announced at a PGA nominees’ event on January 16 at the Hollywood Museum in Los Angeles. The winners in the Children’s and Sports categories will be announced at a nominees’ celebration in New York on January 13 at the Ascent Lounge. 

For a complete list of the nominees, visit the PGA website.

watermark
Local
Longtime LGBTQ ally Jack Evans to resign from D.C. Council
Gavin Grimm joins ACLU board
2020 Most Eligible LGBT Singles nominations
Bill would add LGBTQ Virginians to state hate crimes law
D.C. police believe trans woman shot to death by security guard
Top 10 local news stories of 2019
watermark
National
Our top 10 news stories by web traffic
Methodist Church announces plan to split over division on LGBTQ acceptance
The top national news stories of 2019
Supreme Court could deliver bad news for LGBTQ teachers at religious schools
Carl Schmid to depart the AIDS Institute
Harper Jean Tobin to depart Nat’l Center for Transgender Equality
watermark
World
Nicaragua LGBTQ activist tortured after arrest
Belize Court of Appeal upholds ruling that struck down sodomy law
Colombia capital’s first lesbian mayor sworn in
Top 10 international news stories of 2019
Chile transgender rights law takes effect
US ambassador to Zambia who defended gay couple recalled
watermark
Opinions
Rising anti-Semitism: 4 lessons for LGBTQ Americans
Donnie’s deadly distraction from impeachment
‘Out’ and ‘In’ for 2020
2019 marked by impeachment of Trump
It’s now Trump’s Republican Party
Composing ourselves for the battles ahead
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Nominees announced for 31st Annual PGA Awards
GLAAD to honor Taylor Swift and Janet Mock at 2020 Media Awards
Golden Globes winners include surprises, diversity, and LGBTQ wins
Rare piece of LGBTQ history turns up on Google
Gyllenhall to produce and star in film version of ‘Fun Home’
Remembering the queer voices and allies we lost in 2019
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2020. All rights reserved.