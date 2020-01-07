Human ‘Ken Doll’ comes out as trans

Roddy Alves (Image via Instagram)

Rodrigo Alves, the reality TV star long known as the “human Ken Doll,” has come out as transgender.

The former “Celebrity Big Brother” star told the Mirror last week that she now identifies as a woman and prefers the pronouns “she” and “her.”

“I’m known as Ken but inside I’ve always felt like Barbie,” said Alves – who now goes by the first name Roddy. “I finally feel like the real me. Glamorous, beautiful and feminine.”

Alves made news when she spent over $650,000 to achieve her “Ken Doll” look; she had ribs removed and underwent extensive cosmetic procedures.

“For years I tried to live my life as a man,” she said. “I had a fake six-pack put in, I had fake muscles in my arms, but I was lying to myself.”

On social media, Alves removed her old Instagram photos, announcing her transition and beginning again with new posts.

“I lived as a caterpillar for 36 years now I am a butterfly and I am ready to fly,” said one new post.

Alves also revealed that she will be going under the knife again to complete her transition; she’s undergoing procedures to reshape her forehead and remove her Adam’s apple, in addition to receiving breast implants.

“I’ll be able to wear dresses that show my cleavage and look sexy. I’m very excited,” she said. “I’m a woman and have always had a feminine brain. Now, my body matches my mind.”