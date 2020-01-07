January 7, 2020 at 11:34 pm EST | by John Paul King
Human ‘Ken Doll’ comes out as trans
Share
Tweet
Email
Share
Roddy Alves (Image via Instagram)

Rodrigo Alves, the reality TV star long known as the “human Ken Doll,” has come out as transgender.

The former “Celebrity Big Brother” star told the Mirror last week that she now identifies as a woman and prefers the pronouns “she” and “her.”

“I’m known as Ken but inside I’ve always felt like Barbie,” said Alves – who now goes by the first name Roddy. “I finally feel like the real me. Glamorous, beautiful and feminine.”

Alves made news when she spent over $650,000 to achieve her “Ken Doll” look; she had ribs removed and underwent extensive cosmetic procedures.

“For years I tried to live my life as a man,” she said. “I had a fake six-pack put in, I had fake muscles in my arms, but I was lying to myself.”

On social media, Alves removed her old Instagram photos, announcing her transition and beginning again with new posts.

“I lived as a caterpillar for 36 years now I am a butterfly and I am ready to fly,” said one new post.

Alves also revealed that she will be going under the knife again to complete her transition; she’s undergoing procedures to reshape her forehead and remove her Adam’s apple, in addition to receiving breast implants.

“I’ll be able to wear dresses that show my cleavage and look sexy. I’m very excited,” she said. “I’m a woman and have always had a feminine brain. Now, my body matches my mind.”

watermark
Local
Longtime LGBTQ ally Jack Evans to resign from D.C. Council
Gavin Grimm joins ACLU board
2020 Most Eligible LGBT Singles nominations
Bill would add LGBTQ Virginians to state hate crimes law
D.C. police believe trans woman shot to death by security guard
Top 10 local news stories of 2019
watermark
National
Our top 10 news stories by web traffic
Methodist Church announces plan to split over division on LGBTQ acceptance
The top national news stories of 2019
Supreme Court could deliver bad news for LGBTQ teachers at religious schools
Carl Schmid to depart the AIDS Institute
Harper Jean Tobin to depart Nat’l Center for Transgender Equality
watermark
World
Nicaragua LGBTQ activist tortured after arrest
Belize Court of Appeal upholds ruling that struck down sodomy law
Colombia capital’s first lesbian mayor sworn in
Top 10 international news stories of 2019
Chile transgender rights law takes effect
US ambassador to Zambia who defended gay couple recalled
watermark
Opinions
Rising anti-Semitism: 4 lessons for LGBTQ Americans
Donnie’s deadly distraction from impeachment
‘Out’ and ‘In’ for 2020
2019 marked by impeachment of Trump
It’s now Trump’s Republican Party
Composing ourselves for the battles ahead
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Human ‘Ken Doll’ comes out as trans
Nominees announced for 31st Annual PGA Awards
GLAAD to honor Taylor Swift and Janet Mock at 2020 Media Awards
Golden Globes winners include surprises, diversity, and LGBTQ wins
Rare piece of LGBTQ history turns up on Google
Gyllenhall to produce and star in film version of ‘Fun Home’
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2020. All rights reserved.