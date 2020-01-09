Vanderpump sued by former employee for failure to pay wages

Lisa Vanderpump (Image via Instagram)

Weho restauranteur and reality star Lisa Vanderpump is being sued by a former employee for failure to pay wages, Page Six podcast reported on Tuesday.

Vanderpump and husband Ken Todd, the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars who own the West Hollywood restaurants Tom Tom, SUR, Pump and Villa Blanca, are being accused of failing to pay minimum and overtime wages, failing to provide meal breaks – or compensation in lieu of breaks – and for violating California’s unfair competition law at their various restaurants, according to Los Angeles Superior Court documents obtained by the podcast.

The lawsuit was filed on Dec. 16, 2019, by former employee Adam Pierce Antoine, who worked for Vanderpump and Todd from September to December 24, 2018. Antoine claims that the behavior has gone on for “at least four years prior to the filing,” and hopes to include employees that worked at the restaurants during that timeframe in the suit. He additionally claims that the restaurant owners manipulated time records after the fact “to show lesser hours than actually worked.”

Antoine also accuses the “Vanderpump Rules” star of not paying minimum wages for hours that were worked off the clock, during training or when an employee was on call, and claims that he was not provided proper meal or rest breaks during his workday, according to the lawsuit.

“These are disgruntled ex-employees that had been written up with many warnings by management and subsequently let go,” a source “close to the case” reportedly told the podcast.

News of the lawsuit comes in the wake of Sunday’s incident at the couple’s Pump restaurant in which a Ferrari crashed into the glass wall between the patio and the sidewalk from Santa Monica Boulevard, resulting in one woman being taken to the hospital for “minor cuts.”

A court date has been set for March 13.