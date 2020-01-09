Sin City Classic brings LGBTQ athletes together for weekend in Vegas

The biggest LGBTQ sporting event in the world is about to get bigger.

The Sin City Classic Sports Festival, which kicks off next week in Las Vegas, is adding four new sports to its lineup, increasing the total number of participating sports to 24. Presented by Lexus, the massive event is set to take place from January 16-19.

The new sports – basketball, indoor rowing, spikeball and steel tip darts – join a list that includes a wide array of others, from bowling and billiards to dodgeball and running to softball, wrestling and grappling, and more.

The festival brings together LGBTQ sports associations, fans, and allies from around the world every January for a weekend full of competition, companionship and fun. Besides a full roster of sporting competitions during the day, the festival includes nightly social events, including an Opening Night registration party and a Closing Night celebration, which will be held this year at the LINQ Promenade’s Brooklyn Bowl.

“Each year the Sin City Classic continues to grow and brings even more LGBTQ athletes, allies and fans to Las Vegas for a weekend filled with competition and camaraderie. Our nightly events continue to get bigger and better, and we’re happy to be able to offer attendees the opportunity to come together and bond of sport,” said Ken Scearce, tournament director for the Sin City Classic.

The Sin City classic was created by The Greater Los Angeles Softball Association in 2003, as an an LGBTQ softball tournament meant to provide a safe yet competitive atmosphere for LGBTQ athletes. Since then, it’s grown into the largest annual LGBTQ sporting event in the world, hosting more than 8,000 athletes and fans. GLASA remains committed to creating the best experience possible for all the dedicated athletes who participate and the fans and allies to come to enjoy the festival.

This year’s Sin City Classic will be proudly hosted at The Flamingo Hotel and the LINQ Hotel. Besides presenting sponsor Lexus, additional sponsorship comes from Caesar’s Entertainment, AIDS Healthcare Foundation, the Los Angeles Dodgers, Oasis, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, GAYVN, Las Vegas Convention & Visitors Authority and Piranha Nightclub.

For more information about the Sin City Classic or to register your team, please visit www.sincityclassic.org.