Pamala Stanley leaves Blue Moon for The Pines

Pamala Stanley (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

It turns out Pamala Stanley’s last dance at the Blue Moon has already happened.

Stanley, the ‘80s disco star who has enjoyed a long and wildly popular residency at the Blue Moon in Rehoboth Beach, Del., told the Blade on Thursday that she’s moving her show to newcomer The Pines down the block.

“This was a difficult decision,” she said, “I really think that everything has a season. Something inside me said it was time. I’ve been there for 14 years and had an amazing time at the Moon.”

She’ll be performing at the Top of the Pines lounge starting in early March, according to a statement from the venue. To start, Stanley is slated to perform three nights a week in March and April, then four nights a week May through October.

And what about that Sunday night T-dance?

“I don’t know exactly the schedule but I can promise you we’re not giving up on dancing and the party … the Sunday night dance will stay,” she said. “It’s probably going to be more of a party, I get a lot of creative leeway and I’ll be there more often and on weekends.”

Stanley praised the Moon and reflected on her time there and what she’ll miss most.

“I love the Moon, I love the people who came into the Moon. Change is hard for me and not something I do lightly … this is really a hard thing,” she said. “I will miss the silly things that Tim and I did on stage. I’ll miss the roof opening, the staff, Magnolia and Charles and Randy and Meg and Tim, everyone.”

Blue Moon co-owner Tim Ragan praised Stanley in a statement to the Blade.

“Pamala was an important part of the Blue Moon for 15 years and we are happy that we were able to share her awesome talent with Rehoboth,” Ragan said. “We look forward to the new decade as we continue to set the gold standard for entertainment in Rehoboth and showcase more extraordinary talent. She will always be a treasured part of the Blue Moon family.”

The Pines opened in late 2018 at 56 Baltimore Avenue, just down the street from the Blue Moon, offering two bars, an upstairs lounge with live entertainment and a full-service restaurant. In late 2019, The Pines announced it had acquired Aqua Grill, the popular gay bar and restaurant across the street.

Chris Kettner, Stanley’s husband, said that fans may see her perform at Aqua as well.

“There are all kinds of creative opportunities and surprises that people in Rehoboth will get a chance to be part of,” said Kettner. “Aqua is in the mix.”

Stanley charted a string of dance hits starting with 1979’s “This is Hot,” which peaked at No. 16 on Billboard’s Hot Dance Club Play chart. Her 1984 hit “Coming Out of Hiding” reached No. 4 on that chart. She subsequently enjoyed a successful recording and touring career. Since 2005, she’s held court at the Moon, Rehoboth’s nearly 40-year-old iconic gay bar and club. There she hosted a packed Sunday night dance party, performed Broadway hits at the piano several nights of the week and even played Sunday brunches. She has a devoted LGBTQ following, playing many same-sex weddings and performing on gay cruises.

Stanley said the Top of the Pines space is “the perfect showroom for me.” She particularly likes that there’s room for tables.

“Let’s face it, when I started at the Moon we were all a lot younger but sometimes you need to sit down.”

To her many fans, she says, “I loved meeting them at the Moon and I hope they’ll come see me at the Pines. I want to say that I look forward to seeing what we’re going to do together next. I love them all.”

Stanley’s schedule along with additional details will be announced over the next several weeks. Visit ThePinesRB.com, PamalaStanley.com, or The Pines Rehoboth Beach on Facebook and Instagram for more information and upcoming performances.