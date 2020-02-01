February 1, 2020 at 3:42 pm EST | by John Paul King
Trans and gender-inclusive options among list of new emoji for 2020
Image courtesy Emojipedia.

Believe it or not, there is a governing body in charge of emoji – and they’ve announced that several gender-inclusive new ones will be among more than a hundred additions showing up on your phones in 2020.

The Unicode Consortium this week announced the release of Emoji 13.0, and with it, 117 new emoji. The expansion features 62 brand-new emoji, as well as 55 new gender and skin-tone variants, many of which are gender-inclusive. One particularly notable addition is a new transgender flag emoji, created from a proposal co-sponsored by Google and Microsoft.

Among other new emoji are a new smiling face with a tear, the two people hugging, a pinched finger “Italian hand gesture,” a disguised face, and numerous additions to the animal, food, and object categories.

Tech giant Google sponsored five of this year’s new emoji, with several of the more inclusive options among them, such as a person in veil and person in tuxedo emoji, and a range of skin-tone variants which now include people who present as male, female, and non-binary – including a gender-neutral Santa Claus.

Image courtesy Emojipedia.

The new crop of emoji refects a trend over recent years toward more inclusive and representative options. 2019 additions included a hearing aid, a wheelchair, a prosthetic arm, and a seeing-eye dog, as well as a gender-neutral couple and an increased number of skin tone options.

In addition, this year’s emojis also feature an increased focus on empathy, with new Google-suggested emoji depicting two people hugging and a slightly smiling face with tear (a response to user requests for an emoji which expresses both appreciation and relief).

Among other new emoji selections are a ninja, a black cat, a wooly mammoth, a polar bear, a dodo, bubble tea, blueberries, an olive, a tamale, a teapot, a piñata, a boomerang, a mousetrap, a headstone, and an anatomical heart and lungs.

You can watch a video introducing the new emoji below.

