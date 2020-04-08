April 8, 2020 at 11:55 am EDT | by Lou Chibbaro Jr.
D.C. ‘Rock the Blocks’ to honor essential workers on Friday
Share
Tweet
Email
Share
rock the blocks, gay news, Washington Blade
People in Belgium cheer for doctors and nurses from their window. (Screen capture via YouTube)

Inspired by the camaraderie they’ve seen in Italy, Spain, and New York City in response to the coronavirus pandemic, four D.C. residents are calling on their fellow Washingtonians to join a “socially distanced celebration” from their own homes at 5 p.m. Friday, April 10 to honor the city’s essential workers, including doctors and nurses.

In an announcement circulating on social media and via email, the four want residents from their home windows, stoops, patios, roofs and yards to join their neighbors in spending “just a few short minutes with loud applause, cheering, whistles, horns, pots & pans — whatever you can do safely — to show your support for our city’s essential workers.”

The announcement adds: “DC’s essential workers are hard at work to keep DC as safe, healthy, and protected as possible. Let’s spend just a few minutes demonstrating our immense gratitude for these frontline warriors!”

The four organizers are urging people to alert others about the planned celebration through social media and any way they can think of.

“Cities across the globe are joining together by showing gratitude for their essential workers,” the announcement says. “We thought DC’s workers deserved the same show of appreciation, so we decided to organize DC ROCK THE BLOCKS! Inspired by the camaraderie we’ve seen in places like Italy, Spain, and NYC – we knew DC would answer the same call,” said the four organizers – Matt Suber, Josh Delaney, Katie Barlow, and Conor Gaughan.

Lou Chibbaro Jr. has reported on the LGBT civil rights movement and the LGBT community for more than 30 years, beginning as a freelance writer and later as a staff reporter and currently as Senior News Reporter for the Washington Blade. He has chronicled LGBT-related developments as they have touched on a wide range of social, religious, and governmental institutions, including the White House, Congress, the U.S. Supreme Court, the military, local and national law enforcement agencies and the Catholic Church. Chibbaro has reported on LGBT issues and LGBT participation in local and national elections since 1976. He has covered the AIDS epidemic since it first surfaced in the early 1980s. Follow Lou

watermark
Local
D.C. ‘Rock the Blocks’ to honor essential workers on Friday
Northam signs Va. non-binary driver’s license bill into law
Baltimore Pride postponed
Regional libraries vary in LGBTQ content during pandemic
Coronavirus jeopardizes LGBTQ groups’ $22.6 million budget request
P.G. County worker fears for trans community during crisis
watermark
National
FDA eases ban on gay blood donations amid coronavirus crisis
States won’t collect LGBTQ data on COVID-19 — and advocates aren’t happy
Idaho governor quietly signs anti-trans bills amid coronavirus crisis
Transgender legal group releases coronavirus guide
LGBTQ people urged to ‘get counted’ in Census
Advocacy groups demand ICE release LGBTQ detainees from La. detention center
PrEP, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
Spain to test if PrEP can prevent COVID-19 infection in medical workers
Hungary bill would ban transgender people from legally changing gender
Pride organizations announce virtual ‘Global Pride’ celebration
Coronavirus pandemic has been ‘horrible’ for Italy
Singapore High Court dismisses challenges to colonial-era sodomy law
Coronavirus sweeps through Italy, Spain
watermark
Opinions
Queer artists will help us survive COVID-19
In praise of Cuomo’s leadership
Cuomo shows grace, compassion
Striving to connect amid a pandemic
Turn to the movies to escape coronavirus
Trump’s epic fail – a moron is president
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
A new crop of music to freshen up your self-isolation
Calendar: April 3-9
#OpenKingNight moved to May 16
LGBTQ historian launches virtual book and film club
Shea Van Horn hosts online drag story time April 4
Director confirms original stars will return for ‘Call Me By Your Name’ sequel
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2020. All rights reserved.