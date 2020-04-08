D.C. ‘Rock the Blocks’ to honor essential workers on Friday

People in Belgium cheer for doctors and nurses from their window. (Screen capture via YouTube)

Inspired by the camaraderie they’ve seen in Italy, Spain, and New York City in response to the coronavirus pandemic, four D.C. residents are calling on their fellow Washingtonians to join a “socially distanced celebration” from their own homes at 5 p.m. Friday, April 10 to honor the city’s essential workers, including doctors and nurses.

In an announcement circulating on social media and via email, the four want residents from their home windows, stoops, patios, roofs and yards to join their neighbors in spending “just a few short minutes with loud applause, cheering, whistles, horns, pots & pans — whatever you can do safely — to show your support for our city’s essential workers.”

The announcement adds: “DC’s essential workers are hard at work to keep DC as safe, healthy, and protected as possible. Let’s spend just a few minutes demonstrating our immense gratitude for these frontline warriors!”

The four organizers are urging people to alert others about the planned celebration through social media and any way they can think of.

“Cities across the globe are joining together by showing gratitude for their essential workers,” the announcement says. “We thought DC’s workers deserved the same show of appreciation, so we decided to organize DC ROCK THE BLOCKS! Inspired by the camaraderie we’ve seen in places like Italy, Spain, and NYC – we knew DC would answer the same call,” said the four organizers – Matt Suber, Josh Delaney, Katie Barlow, and Conor Gaughan.