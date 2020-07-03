July 3, 2020 at 1:50 pm EDT | by Joey DiGuglielmo
QUEERY: Cornelius Joy
Share
Tweet
Email
Share
Cornelius Joy, gay news, Washington Blade
Cornelius Joy (Photo courtesy Joy)

Cornelius Joy says growing up in St. Louis, he felt the pinch of a dearth of gay resources that would have been helpful to him. So now as a Washingtonian, he’s committed to helping where he can.

Joy is on the board of the Equality Chamber of Commerce and has volunteered for other organizations as well. He helps the chamber plan events of all sizes.

“My goal is to support the LGBT business owners in the DMV area and make sure I do everything I can to make sure they have the support they need and help them with resources,” he says. “I just want to make sure they know black queer people have a voice and that diversity is here, despite what someone may think or say.”

He says it’s important work that someone has to do.

“I made a promise to myself a long time ago that I would always live my true self and do my best to help others,” he says.

Joy is a social butterfly who loves networking and meeting new people, a trait he says he got from his father.

“I’m just not afraid to say, ‘Hi, I’m Cornelius’ and go from there,” he says.

He came to Washington five years ago after stints in Minneapolis and New York. Career and a chance to grow professionally drew him to the District. He finished a degree this year from George Washington University and has worked at Marriott Hotels, currently as operations manager, off and on for 15 years.

Joy is “single and looking for Mr. Right.” He lives in the U Street area, Northwest and enjoys tennis, cooking, social justice, traveling, friends and diversity building in his free time.

How long have you been out and who was the hardest person to tell?

I’ve been out since I was 17. My mom.

Who’s your LGBTQ hero?

Bayard Rustin

What LGBTQ stereotype most annoys you?

People still have issues with interracial relationships.

What’s your proudest professional achievement?

Just being true to myself knowing that I’m gay and still a professional no matter and I’m not going to let someone talk differently to me because of that.

What terrifies you?

Feeling that I’m not good enough.

What’s something trashy or vapid you love?

OMG potato chips! You don’t want to see me when they don’t have the kind I like!

What’s your greatest domestic skill?

I love being in control. I’m a planner.

What’s your favorite LGBTQ movie or show?

“Noah’s Arc”

What’s your social media pet peeve?

Overuse of: #WTF

What would the end of the LGBTQ movement look like to you?

I think it will never end.

What’s the most overrated social custom?

Overuse of: #OMG #GURL

What was your religion, if any, as a child and what is it today?

Grew up Baptist. Now I’m non-denominational and affirming.

What’s D.C.’s best hidden gem?

D.C. has so much history that we see every day just walking and driving around.

What’s been the most memorable pop culture moment of your lifetime?

My first Beyonce concert in 2014.

What celebrity death hit you hardest?

Whitney Houston and Aretha Franklin

If you could redo one moment from your past, what would it be?

I was in an LTR once and was told I would never be good enough. I should have ended it right then.

What are your obsessions?

Working hard and saying yes. Sometimes it’s hard for me to say no.

Finish this sentence — It’s about damn time:

… the Blade featured me! LOL

What do you wish you’d known at 18?

To listen more to my mother and never be afraid to live my truth.

Why Washington?

I feel like hubby and career are here, so everything else will fall into place.

Joey DiGuglielmo is the Features Editor for the Washington Blade.

watermark
Local
Rehoboth, the presidential getaway in waiting
D.C. LGBT Center has two years to find new home
D.C. police won’t probe ‘mob’ attack on trans woman until victim found
Rayceen Pendarvis moderates forum on violence against Black trans women
Petition asks Catholic Univ. president to embrace Supreme Court LGBTQ ruling
Va. nondiscrimination bill takes effect
watermark
National
HUD appears to defy Bostock ruling with anti-trans rule for homeless shelters
Gill Foundation pledges up to $250K to protect Stonewall Inn
House approves bill to designate Pulse nightclub a national memorial
Trans women sue Trump administration over anti-LGBTQ health care rule
Gay NYC Council member defeats anti-LGBTQ challenger in congressional primary
Is the LGBTQ fight finished after Bostock ruling? Not so fast, advocates say
watermark
World
Man claims U.S. Embassy in Cameroon fired him after filing sexual harassment complaint
More than 40 LGBTQ activists arrested in Moscow
State Department human rights bureau acknowledges Pride month
Se celebró el Orgullo LGBTQ en El Salvador desde casa
Global Pride amplifies Black voices during 24-hour virtual event
Trump hosts Poland’s anti-LGBTQ president at White House
watermark
Opinions
Moving white people to be anti-racist
Celebrate Bostock, for now
Bowser shines as mayor
In memory of Larry Kramer
LGBTQ nonprofits are working harder than ever. This Pride Month, here’s how you can help
Gender communications alive and (unfortunately) well
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Gay District meets every Saturday
QUEERY: Cornelius Joy
Job fair is July 10
Calendar: July 3-9
Local playwright Lady Dane Figueroa Edidi shares new short play
Q&A with ‘Drag Race’ champ Jaida Essence Hall
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2020. All rights reserved.