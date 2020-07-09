D.C. launches free, home HIV test kit program

The D.C. Department of Health on June 27 began issuing free, at-home HIV test kits to anyone interested in obtaining the kits through an online mail delivery program.

“The safe and easy OraQuick rapid HIV test kit allows a person to self-swab their mouth to get a result in 20 minutes,” according to a statement released by the Department of Health. The statement says that beginning June 27 city residents could obtain information and order a test to be mailed to their D.C. address through the website GetCheckedDC.org.

“While we are asking people to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic, they can know their HIV status by taking this convenient test,” said Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt, director of the DOH. “D.C. is breaking down barriers and affording equitable access to HIV testing through this initiative,” she said.

“For anyone who tests positive, the good news is people with HIV can have long, happy and fulfilling lives,” the DOH statement continues. “D.C. has high-quality medical care and other services for support. D.C. Health recommends scheduling an appointment with a medical provider or calling the D.C. Health and Wellness Center at 202-741-7692,” the statement says, referring to people who test positive. “The Health and Wellness Center can start people on HIV medication the same day as the appointment.”