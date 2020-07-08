July 8, 2020 at 4:02 pm EDT | by Kaela Roeder
Gabon formally decriminalizes homosexuality
Share
Tweet
Email
Share
reparations, gay news, Washington Blade
(Photo by Hai Yang via Flickr)

Gabon on Tuesday decriminalized consensual same-sex sexual relations, becoming one of the few countries in sub-Saharan Africa to legalize them.

The Gabonese Senate on June 29 approved a bill to repeal a 2019 law that criminalized same-sex relationships by a maximum penalty of six months in prison and a 5 million Central African CFA franc ($8,561) fine. President Ali Bongo Ondimba on Tuesday signed the repeal measure into law.

“I applaud the collective decision by Gabon’s parliament, government and president to decriminalize same-sex sexual relations,” said UNAIDS Executive Director Winnie Byanyima in a press release. “By doing so, Gabon is righting a grave injustice inflicted on the LGBTI community in the country.”

The initial proposal to legalize LGBTQ relationships was approved in the lower house of the Gabonese Parliament on June 24.

Reuters reported 59 members of the Gabonese Senate moved to revise the law, as opposed to 17 senators who voted against the reversal. Four senators abstained.

Angola and Lesotho are among the African countries that have decriminalized same-sex relationships in recent years, and LGBTQ rights advocates are demanding more to join.

“Today’s historic signing of a law decriminalizing same-sex relations in Gabon is a pivotal moment in the global fight for LGBTQ rights,” said Human Rights Campaign President Alphonso David in a press release. “This critical win for basic human rights gives us reason to hope for more awareness and more victories across the continent.”

Kenya and Uganda are among the 70 countries in which consensual same-sex sexual relations remain criminalized.

“It is shocking that over a third of the world’s countries continue to criminalize same-sex love, in stark contrast to basic human dignity and international human rights standards,” OutRight Action International Executive Director Jessica Stern in an Instagram post. “The decision in Gabon decreases the total number of countries criminalizing same-sex relations by one. This is not only an affirmation of the right of LGBTQ people in Gabon to love whom they choose, but also an inspiration to advocates in countries in which these bans still exist or are being considered.”

watermark
Local
Rehoboth mayor’s race heats up as candidates trade barbs
Wedding photographer files federal lawsuit against Va. nondiscrimination law
Rehoboth, the presidential getaway in waiting
D.C. LGBT Center has two years to find new home
D.C. police won’t probe ‘mob’ attack on trans woman until victim found
Rayceen Pendarvis moderates forum on violence against Black trans women
watermark
National
Supreme Court makes anti-LGBTQ discrimination easier at religious schools
Birx participates in virtual International AIDS Conference
Tech experts fear new US broadcasting chief could jeopardize LGBTQ Internet freedom
Peter Thiel abandoning Trump?
HUD appears to defy Bostock ruling with anti-trans rule for homeless shelters
Gill Foundation pledges up to $250K to protect Stonewall Inn
watermark
World
Gabon formally decriminalizes homosexuality
Global Pride draws more than 57 million viewers
Montenegro to recognize same-sex civil partnerships
Man claims U.S. Embassy in Cameroon fired him after filing sexual harassment complaint
More than 40 LGBTQ activists arrested in Moscow
State Department human rights bureau acknowledges Pride month
watermark
Opinions
Moving white people to be anti-racist
Celebrate Bostock, for now
Bowser shines as mayor
In memory of Larry Kramer
LGBTQ nonprofits are working harder than ever. This Pride Month, here’s how you can help
Gender communications alive and (unfortunately) well
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
New HBO docs shed light on Roy Cohn, plight of gays in Chechnya
‘Noah’s Arc’ cast checks in on eve of weekend Zoom reunion
Classic queer novel ‘Olivia’ gets deserved reissue
Flashy returns July 11
Gay District meets every Saturday
QUEERY: Cornelius Joy
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2020. All rights reserved.