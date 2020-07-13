July 13, 2020 at 2:46 pm EDT | by Lou Chibbaro Jr.
D.C. Council approves $2.7 million for LGBTQ programs
Share
Tweet
Email
Share
Phil Mendelson, D.C. Council, gay news, Washington Blade
Council Chair Phil Mendelson has said that the epidemic would have a devastating impact on the city’s finances. (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

The D.C. Council on July 7 approved in a preliminary vote $2.7 million in funds for LGBTQ-related programs as part of the city’s Fiscal Year 2021 budget. The July 7 vote was the first of two votes required by the Council to approve the voluminous budget bill.

Japer Bowles, an official with the LGBTQ youth advocacy group SMYAL and a spokesperson for a coalition of local LGBTQ organizations that advocated for the LGBTQ funding proposals, said the coalition was hopeful that additional funds it has proposed would be approved in a final version of the budget bill set for a vote on July 21.

The $2.7 million in funds approved by the Council on June 7 represents a significant reduction from the $10.6 million in LGBTQ-related funds the coalition called on the Council to approve in June. And that figure was a reduction from an initial request by the coalition for $22.6 million for LGBTQ programs that the coalition sought in January before the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic became known.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Council Chair Phil Mendelson pointed out in the spring that the epidemic would have a devastating impact on the city’s finances and few if any new funding initiatives would be possible for Fiscal Year 2021.

Among the initiatives included under the $2.7 million approved by the Council are $150,000 for a D.C. government study of the employment of transgender and non-binary individuals in D.C. agencies and the agencies’ employment practices toward them; $500,000 for a workforce development program for transgender, non-binary, and gender nonconforming D.C. residents who are homeless; and a one-time $70,000 funding allocation for the D.C. Center for the LGBT Community to help with moving expenses when its current home — the city’s Reeves Center municipal building — closes for renovation.

Other programs to be funded under the $2.7 million allocation include $945,000 in recurring funds for the Office of Human Rights to boost its ability to curtail hate crimes; and $170,000 for a community dining support program for LGBTQ seniors.

Lou Chibbaro Jr. has reported on the LGBT civil rights movement and the LGBT community for more than 30 years, beginning as a freelance writer and later as a staff reporter and currently as Senior News Reporter for the Washington Blade. He has chronicled LGBT-related developments as they have touched on a wide range of social, religious, and governmental institutions, including the White House, Congress, the U.S. Supreme Court, the military, local and national law enforcement agencies and the Catholic Church. Chibbaro has reported on LGBT issues and LGBT participation in local and national elections since 1976. He has covered the AIDS epidemic since it first surfaced in the early 1980s. Follow Lou

watermark
Local
Friend says murder of gay man in Sterling, Va. was hate crime
D.C. Council approves $2.7 million for LGBTQ programs
SMYAL, HRC to host virtual events to boost leadership skills, voting
Comings & Goings
Trial in trans murder case postponed due to COVID
3 D.C. LGBTQ groups win city grants to address coronavirus
hate crime, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
Trump administration sued again over rescission of transgender health care protections
Supreme Court makes anti-LGBTQ discrimination easier at religious schools
Birx participates in virtual International AIDS Conference
Tech experts fear new US broadcasting chief could jeopardize LGBTQ Internet freedom
Peter Thiel abandoning Trump?
HUD appears to defy Bostock ruling with anti-trans rule for homeless shelters
watermark
World
Poland’s anti-LGBTQ president re-elected
U.N. calls for global conversion therapy ban
Gabon formally decriminalizes homosexuality
Global Pride draws more than 57 million viewers
Montenegro to recognize same-sex civil partnerships
Man claims U.S. Embassy in Cameroon fired him after filing sexual harassment complaint
watermark
Opinions
Remembering Sally Rogers, my first queer crush
Bostock’s bisexual erasure
UNHCR must address suffering of LGBTI refugees in Kenya
Top choice for VP: Kamala Harris
Moving white people to be anti-racist
Celebrate Bostock, for now
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Teaching music via Zoom
‘Schitt’s Creek’ scores 7 Dorian Award nominations
QUEERY: Alexander Campbell
Calendar: July 10-16
COVID redraws 2020 LGBTQ travel roadmap
New HBO docs shed light on Roy Cohn, plight of gays in Chechnya
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2020. All rights reserved.