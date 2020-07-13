July 13, 2020 at 12:07 pm EDT | by Michael K. Lavers
Poland’s anti-LGBTQ president re-elected
Polish President Andrzej Duda

The anti-LGBTQ president of Poland won re-election on Sunday.

The Associated Press reported Andrzej Duda defeated Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski by a 51.2-48.8 percent margin. The two men ran against each other in a runoff because they didn’t receive a majority of the vote in the first-round of Poland’s presidential election that took place on June 28.

Activists have sharply criticized Duda — head of Poland’s conservative Law and Justice party — over his anti-LGBTQ rhetoric.

Duda last month said LGBTQ “ideology” is more harmful than communism. Justyna Nakielska of Kampania Przeciw Homofobii, a Polish LGBTQ advocacy group, told the Washington Blade last month noted the Law and Justice party ahead of last October’s parliamentary elections described LGBTQ Poles as “a threat to the family” and said they “want to sexualize children.”

Duda on June 24 met with President Trump at the White House.

The Washington Blade will update this story with additional reaction when it becomes available.

Michael K. Lavers is the international news editor of the Washington Blade. Follow Michael

