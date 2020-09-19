Books galore, from Tom of Finland to Megan Rapinoe

Megan Rapinoe (Photo via Twitter)

So many books, so little time.

If you’ve been feeling that way during the pandemic (who knew there were SO MANY books published each year?), then hold on to your seat. For readers who are gay, lesbian, bi, queer, or trans, 2020’s not all bad. Check out these fall books you can find….

SEPTEMBER

Yes, September has already started, but your fall reading wouldn’t be complete without these great books.

To start your next reading pile, Tom of Finland has a new book out in September, as does Chasten Buttigieg, Jonathan Van Ness, and Tony Kushner. This month you’ll find a book on non-binary pronouns and language, and one for queer and gestational mothers.

Look for “If These Ovaries Could Talk: The Things We’ve Learned About Making an LGBTQ Family” by Jaimie Kelton and Robin Hopkins. Go find a new book about being Ace. Read something new about Susan Sontag. Treat yourself to a new novel from this fall or maybe from this summer that you might’ve missed, or check out a new LGBTQ book for the kid in your life.

OCTOBER

Your TBR pile isn’t big enough yet, so look for these great October releases: for the history fan, “The Lexington Six: Lesbian and Gay Resistance in 1970s America” by Josephine Donovan; or “Others of My Kind: Transatlantic Transgender Histories” by Alex Bakker, Rainer Herrn, Michael Thomas Taylor, and Annette F. Timm.

Miles McKenna has a new book about being your true self releasing in October. Look for “In Their Shoes: Navigating Non-Binary Life” by Jamie Windust, as well as a new book for parents of non-binary kids by Andrea Bennett. You’ll find a cookbook-slash-biography about James Beard this month. Also look for “Love After the End: An Anthology of Two-Spirit and Indigiqueer Speculative Fiction,” edited by Joshua Whitehead. There are new novels waiting for you in October, mysteries for cold, dark nights, and romances to put you in the mood.

Hey, and don’t act surprised that you’ll find gay ghost stories, too….

NOVEMBER & DECEMBER

The season starts to wind down some this month, but there are still new books to be read. Look for lots of Holiday books in November and December.

If you’re eyeing an engagement ring this year, look for “What Obergefell v. Hodges Should Have Said: The Nation’s Top Legal Experts Rewrite America’s Same-Sex Marriage Decision” by Jack M. Balkin.

Look for a new memoir by Megan Rapinoe this month. Find a colorful book on “The Rainbow Revolution.” Read about anti-Nazi lesbians and their bravery during World War II. Look for your favorite manga books. And for the younger reader, you’ll find “Sylvia and Marsha Start a Revolution!” by Joy Ellison, illustrated by Teshika Silver; it’s a kid-friendly story of Sylvia Rivera, Marsha P. Johnson, and LGBTQ history.

The housekeeping: remember that titles change, release dates change and stuff happens. If you need more help, ask. That’s why book sellers are paid the Big Bucks (just kidding, so be doubly kind to them).

Season’s readings!