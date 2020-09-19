September 19, 2020 at 11:03 am EDT | by Terri Schlichenmeyer
Books galore, from Tom of Finland to Megan Rapinoe
Share
Tweet
Email
Share
fall books, gay news, Washington Blade
Megan Rapinoe (Photo via Twitter)

So many books, so little time.

If you’ve been feeling that way during the pandemic (who knew there were SO MANY books published each year?), then hold on to your seat. For readers who are gay, lesbian, bi, queer, or trans, 2020’s not all bad. Check out these fall books you can find….

SEPTEMBER

Yes, September has already started, but your fall reading wouldn’t be complete without these great books. 

To start your next reading pile, Tom of Finland has a new book out in September, as does Chasten Buttigieg, Jonathan Van Ness, and Tony Kushner. This month you’ll find a book on non-binary pronouns and language, and one for queer and gestational mothers.

Look for “If These Ovaries Could Talk: The Things We’ve Learned About Making an LGBTQ Family” by Jaimie Kelton and Robin Hopkins. Go find a new book about being Ace. Read something new about Susan Sontag. Treat yourself to a new novel from this fall or maybe from this summer that you might’ve missed, or check out a new LGBTQ book for the kid in your life.

OCTOBER

Your TBR pile isn’t big enough yet, so look for these great October releases: for the history fan, “The Lexington Six: Lesbian and Gay Resistance in 1970s America” by Josephine Donovan; or “Others of My Kind: Transatlantic Transgender Histories” by Alex Bakker, Rainer Herrn, Michael Thomas Taylor, and Annette F. Timm

Miles McKenna has a new book about being your true self releasing in October.  Look for “In Their Shoes: Navigating Non-Binary Life” by Jamie Windust, as well as a new book for parents of non-binary kids by Andrea Bennett. You’ll find a cookbook-slash-biography about James Beard this month. Also look for “Love After the End: An Anthology of Two-Spirit and Indigiqueer Speculative Fiction,” edited by Joshua Whitehead.  There are new novels waiting for you in October, mysteries for cold, dark nights, and romances to put you in the mood. 

Hey, and don’t act surprised that you’ll find gay ghost stories, too….

NOVEMBER & DECEMBER

The season starts to wind down some this month, but there are still new books to be read. Look for lots of Holiday books in November and December. 

If you’re eyeing an engagement ring this year, look for “What Obergefell v. Hodges Should Have Said: The Nation’s Top Legal Experts Rewrite America’s Same-Sex Marriage Decision” by Jack M. Balkin.

Look for a new memoir by Megan Rapinoe this month. Find a colorful book on “The Rainbow Revolution.” Read about anti-Nazi lesbians and their bravery during World War II. Look for your favorite manga books. And for the younger reader, you’ll find “Sylvia and Marsha Start a Revolution!” by Joy Ellison, illustrated by Teshika Silver; it’s a kid-friendly story of Sylvia Rivera, Marsha P. Johnson, and LGBTQ history.

The housekeeping: remember that titles change, release dates change and stuff happens. If you need more help, ask. That’s why book sellers are paid the Big Bucks (just kidding, so be doubly kind to them).

Season’s readings!

watermark
Local
Lesbian defeats Delaware State Senate leader in primary
A Welcome Lifeline
Md. man charged in 2015 trans murder sentenced to 35 years
Gay man wins primary for Delaware State House seat
HRC examines hospital policies, impact of COVID on LGBTQ people
LGBTQ, Black Lives Matter activists protest alleged police brutality in PG County
watermark
National
VIDEO: Hundreds pay tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg at Supreme Court
How the Trump administration is getting around Bostock to allow anti-trans discrimination
Lesbian woman from Cuba granted asylum in U.S.
Virtual Drag Out the Vote event features ‘Drag Race’ alum
A California mountain community loses its heart
Demings, Quigley introduce bill to repeal MSM blood donor restrictions
watermark
World
Tijuana authorities criticized over handling of transgender woman’s murder
Cuban authorities threaten to arrest LGBTQ activist, journalist
Bachelet highlights LGBTQ rights abuses in U.N. Human Rights Council speech
Botswana group works to improve health care for trans, intersex people
Philippines president pardons U.S. Marine convicted of killing transgender woman
Gay Games announces 2022 ‘contingency planning committee’
watermark
Opinions
The Notorious RBG
A Welcome Lifeline
Tribute to my American heroes
Liar, racist, sexist, homophobe, and president
LGBTQ: The letters Republicans didn’t utter
My Dad served in WWII — he was a hero, not a loser
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Books galore, from Tom of Finland to Megan Rapinoe
D.C. theater scene adapts with films, concerts, and more
COVID complicates fall film releases
‘Antebellum’ explores truths of our ugly past
D.C. fall calendar filled with virtual events
Fall TV season brings handful of queer shows
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2020. All rights reserved.