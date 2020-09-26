NQAPIA executive director steps down

NQAPIA Executive Director Glenn Magpantay (Photo courtesy of Glenn Magpantay)

Glenn Magpantay stepped down from his position as executive director from the National Queer Asian Pacific Islander Alliance Friday in order to pursue other opportunities, according to the organization.

NQAPIA said in a statement the board of directors has already begun searching for a new executive director.

“Glenn has decided it is time for new leadership and new directions for NQAPIA and for himself as well,” the statement said. “He will pursue other opportunities to make change for the community. Glenn intends to attend to his family and son, given that COVID-19 presents uncharted territory for parents and children.”

Magpantay started at NQAPIA 15 years ago as a volunteer co-chair. He then became staff co-director and finally executive director where he led five full-time staff members and managed a budget of around $1 million.

NQAPIA is a coalition of LGBTQ, Asian American, South Asian, Southeast Asian and Pacific Islander grassroots advocacy organizations.

“The NQAPIA board of directors wishes Glenn well and seeks to advance his work alongside the talented staff to support LGBTQ+ API communities during this transition,” the organization said in the statement. “These are challenging times for nonprofit organizations so we thank our supporters, funders, and extended community for showing up with us.”

