September 29, 2020 at 11:56 am EDT | by Chris Johnson
Eric Trump trumpets LGBTQ support for dad: ‘I’m part of that community’
Eric Trump said LGBTQ people have “come out in full force” for his father. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

In curious language that sounds during an initial listen as though one of President Trump’s sons is coming out, Eric Trump said Tuesday members of the LGBTQ community are behind his father in the presidential election, despite Trump’s anti-LGBTQ record and polling numbers suggesting the contrary.

“The LGBT community, they are incredible,” Eric Trump said on Fox News. “And you should see how they come out in full force for my father every single day, ‘I’m part of that community, and we love the man, and thank you for protecting our neighborhoods, and thank you for protecting our cities.”

Eric Trump after made the comment after a Fox News host read from a recent New York Times op-ed on the “secret Trump voter” a quote from a gay woman in New York City who identifies who plans to vote to re-elect Trump for economic reasons, but doesn’t want to say so publicly.

Although Eric Trump said the caller represents strong support for Trump within the LGBTQ community, polling data suggests otherwise. In a Morning Consult poll in June of 30,000 registered votes who identify as LGBTQ, Biden led Trump by 64 percent to 19 percent. (A survey on the gay dating app Hornet found 45 percent of LGBTQ men support Trump, but polling experts told the Blade the numbers aren’t reliable and media coverage on it was “sloppy, clickbaity journalism.”)

It’s not the first time Eric Trump has attempted to tie his father to the LGBTQ community. In the 2016 election, Eric Trump called his father’s mention of LGBTQ people during his acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention — a first for a GOP nominee — as “revolutionary.”

Eric Trump, however, ignores the anti-LGBTQ record Trump has built during his administration, including the transgender military ban, administrative actions allowing anti-LGBTQ discrimination in the name of religious freedom and arguing before the U.S. Supreme Court federal civil rights law doesn’t cover LGBTQ people.

h/t Media Matters

Chris Johnson is Chief Political & White House Reporter for the Washington Blade. Johnson is a member of the White House Correspondents' Association. Follow Chris

