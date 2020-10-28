Blade Foundation names 2020 scholarship winner

Kaela Roeder

The Blade Foundation, a non-profit that raises funds for scholarships and fellowships for aspiring queer journalists, announced the recipient of its 2020 scholarship this week.

The $3,000 scholarship went to Kaela Roeder, a journalism student at American University expected to graduate in May 2021. She has worked as an intern for the National Press Foundation, a digital media associate for the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce, and a Washington Blade intern.

“I am incredibly honored to receive the Blade Foundation 2020 journalism scholarship,” Roeder said. “This award will help me finish my last year of undergraduate school, where after I plan to continue covering LGBTQ news, specifically on an international scale. Being a journalist and a bisexual woman, I will leverage my education, privilege and identity to bring the experiences of all LGBTQ individuals to the forefront.”

“Congratulations to Kaela, she’s a smart, hard-working young journalist with a bright future,” said Blade Foundation Executive Director Kevin Naff. “We had a tough decision with highly qualified applicants this year, but Kaela stood out for her strong academic performance as well as her work at various internships.”

For more information on the Foundation’s 2021 fellowship and scholarship opportunities, or to donate, visit bladefoundation.org.