October 28, 2020 at 5:00 am EDT | by Staff reports
Blade Foundation names 2020 scholarship winner
Share
Tweet
Email
Share
Kaela Roeder, gay news, Washington Blade
Kaela Roeder

The Blade Foundation, a non-profit that raises funds for scholarships and fellowships for aspiring queer journalists, announced the recipient of its 2020 scholarship this week.

The $3,000 scholarship went to Kaela Roeder, a journalism student at American University expected to graduate in May 2021. She has worked as an intern for the National Press Foundation, a digital media associate for the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce, and a Washington Blade intern.

“I am incredibly honored to receive the Blade Foundation 2020 journalism scholarship,” Roeder said. “This award will help me finish my last year of undergraduate school, where after I plan to continue covering LGBTQ news, specifically on an international scale. Being a journalist and a bisexual woman, I will leverage my education, privilege and identity to bring the experiences of all LGBTQ individuals to the forefront.” 

“Congratulations to Kaela, she’s a smart, hard-working young journalist with a bright future,” said Blade Foundation Executive Director Kevin Naff. “We had a tough decision with highly qualified applicants this year, but Kaela stood out for her strong academic performance as well as her work at various internships.”

For more information on the Foundation’s 2021 fellowship and scholarship opportunities, or to donate, visit bladefoundation.org.

watermark
Local
Blade Foundation names 2020 scholarship winner
Baltimore Safe Haven music video to highlight murdered Black trans women
Pope Francis names D.C. archbishop as cardinal
Equality Virginia TIES conference draws bigger crowd with virtual format
D.C. Attorney General: It’s illegal to destroy election campaign signs
Warner: Amy Coney Barrett confirmation will leave LGBTQ rights ‘up for grabs’
watermark
National
State Department no longer challenging gay couples’ children’s U.S. citizenship
Texas reverses policy allowing social workers to reject LGBTQ, disabled people
‘CURED’ named runner-up for prestigious film award
Puerto Rico LGBTQ activist blocked from Facebook accounts for two months
Gay congressman’s dating life attacked in fiery N.H. debate
Anti-trans attacks on Gina Ortiz Jones continue in competitive Texas race
watermark
World
Pope Francis calls for civil unions for same-sex couples
Chile advocacy group withdraws from marriage agreement with government
Cubans share their coming out stories
Report: LGBTQ asylum seekers from Central America still seek refuge in U.S.
Gay man provides help to LGBTQ asylum seekers in Mexico
Transgender woman named deputy Belgian prime minister
watermark
Opinions
Just vote
My vote on behalf of those who are excluded
Do our policies match the District’s pride?
The harm of excluding queer history in schools
Vote Biden/Harris to save our country
Happy 70th to iconic ‘All About Eve’
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
1st Stage offering virtual roundtable discussions
James Beard biography a luscious feast
Calendar: Oct. 23-29
Transformer unveils this year’s ‘Queer Threads’ exhibits
Kamayan Coalition to celebrate Filipino American, LGBTQ History Months
For Heather Matarazzo, ‘Equal’ is still a cause worth fighting for
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2020. All rights reserved.