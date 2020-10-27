October 27, 2020 at 7:28 pm EDT | by Michael K. Lavers
State Department no longer challenging gay couples’ children’s U.S. citizenship
Share
Tweet
Email
Share

The State Department will no longer challenge court rulings that recognize the U.S. citizenship of two gay couples’ children who were born abroad via surrogates.

The State Department in August appealed U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang’s ruling in favor of Roee Kiviti and Adiel Kiviti of Chevy Chase, Md., who legally married in California in 2013. Their daughter, Kessem Kiviti, was born in Canada via surrogate in 2019.

Derek Mize and Jonathan Gregg, a gay couple from Atlanta, sued the State Department after it refused to recognize the U.S. citizenship of their daughter, Simone Mize-Gregg, who was born in England via surrogate.

U.S. District Judge Michael L. Brown in August ruled in favor of Mize and Gregg.

Lambda Legal and Immigration Equality in a press release issued on Tuesday said the State Department will not appeal Brown’s ruling. The advocacy groups also note the State Department withdrew its appeal in the Kivitis case.

“We are very relieved, on behalf of our daughter, on behalf of our family, and on behalf of LGBT families across this great country of ours,” said Roee Kiviti.

Mize and Gregg said they are both “extremely grateful that this fight is over and won.”

“All we ever wanted was for Simone to be treated fairly,” they said. “This process has reaffirmed for us that standing up for equal treatment is always right, no matter how difficult it is or long it may take.”

Michael K. Lavers is the international news editor of the Washington Blade. Follow Michael

watermark
Local
Baltimore Safe Haven music video to highlight murdered Black trans women
Pope Francis names D.C. archbishop as cardinal
Equality Virginia TIES conference draws bigger crowd with virtual format
D.C. Attorney General: It’s illegal to destroy election campaign signs
Warner: Amy Coney Barrett confirmation will leave LGBTQ rights ‘up for grabs’
Comings & Goings
watermark
National
State Department no longer challenging gay couples’ children’s U.S. citizenship
Texas reverses policy allowing social workers to reject LGBTQ, disabled people
‘CURED’ named runner-up for prestigious film award
Puerto Rico LGBTQ activist blocked from Facebook accounts for two months
Gay congressman’s dating life attacked in fiery N.H. debate
Anti-trans attacks on Gina Ortiz Jones continue in competitive Texas race
watermark
World
Pope Francis calls for civil unions for same-sex couples
Chile advocacy group withdraws from marriage agreement with government
Cubans share their coming out stories
Report: LGBTQ asylum seekers from Central America still seek refuge in U.S.
Gay man provides help to LGBTQ asylum seekers in Mexico
Transgender woman named deputy Belgian prime minister
watermark
Opinions
My vote on behalf of those who are excluded
Do our policies match the District’s pride?
The harm of excluding queer history in schools
Vote Biden/Harris to save our country
Happy 70th to iconic ‘All About Eve’
The sad, closeted hypocrisy of Lindsey Graham
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
1st Stage offering virtual roundtable discussions
James Beard biography a luscious feast
Calendar: Oct. 23-29
Transformer unveils this year’s ‘Queer Threads’ exhibits
Kamayan Coalition to celebrate Filipino American, LGBTQ History Months
For Heather Matarazzo, ‘Equal’ is still a cause worth fighting for
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2020. All rights reserved.