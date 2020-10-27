October 27, 2020 at 6:09 pm EDT | by Chris Johnson
Texas reverses policy allowing social workers to reject LGBTQ, disabled people
Share
Tweet
Email
Share
Greg Abbott, gay news, Washington Blade
Texas reversed course after Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas) urged for policy allowing social workers to turn away patients for being LGBTQ. (Photo by Gage Skidmore; courtesy Wikimedia Commons)

Facing criticism from LGBTQ rights advocates and mental health experts, Texas officials reversed policy Tuesday enacted at the behest of Gov. Greg Abbott allowing social workers to turn away people from being LGBTQ or having a disability, according to the Texas Tribune.

The Texas Behavioral Health Executive Council reportedly voted on a unanimous basis to restore the prohibition on discrimination clients for being LGBTQ and disabled as part of Texas social workers’ code of conduct just two weeks after removing them.

Gloria Canseco, appointed by Abbott to lead the behavioral health council, was quoted as expressing regret the previous rule change was “perceived as hostile to the LGBTQ+ community or to disabled persons.”

“At every opportunity our intent is to prohibit discrimination against any person for any reason,” she said.

The Washington Blade has placed a request in with the council seeking confirmation of the reversal.

Two Texas agencies — the Texas State Board of Social Worker Examiners and the Behavioral Health Executive Council — had voted two weeks ago to change a section of code of conduct to remove non-discrimination protections based on sexual orientation, gender identity, and disability.

The decision was made at the last minute at the behest of Abbott, who cited objections to the non-discrimination policy claiming the protections went beyond state policy on social work.

If that policy had been allowed to remain in effect, social workers in Texas — at least at the state level — are now allowed to reject patients based solely on being LGBTQ or having a disability, a situation advocates for those communities say places already vulnerable communities at greater risk.

In addition to restoring the protections on Tuesday, the board also voted to seek an opinion from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office about the legality of its rule change, although the board has previously indicated that Paxton’s office would likely oppose explicit protections for LGBTQ people and people with disabilities, according to the Tribune.

Read more at the Texas Tribune.

Chris Johnson is Chief Political & White House Reporter for the Washington Blade. Johnson is a member of the White House Correspondents' Association. Follow Chris

watermark
Local
Baltimore Safe Haven music video to highlight murdered Black trans women
Pope Francis names D.C. archbishop as cardinal
Equality Virginia TIES conference draws bigger crowd with virtual format
D.C. Attorney General: It’s illegal to destroy election campaign signs
Warner: Amy Coney Barrett confirmation will leave LGBTQ rights ‘up for grabs’
Comings & Goings
watermark
National
Texas reverses policy allowing social workers to reject LGBTQ, disabled people
‘CURED’ named runner-up for prestigious film award
Puerto Rico LGBTQ activist blocked from Facebook accounts for two months
Gay congressman’s dating life attacked in fiery N.H. debate
Anti-trans attacks on Gina Ortiz Jones continue in competitive Texas race
Texas assailed for allowing social workers to turn away LGBTQ, disabled patients
watermark
World
Pope Francis calls for civil unions for same-sex couples
Chile advocacy group withdraws from marriage agreement with government
Cubans share their coming out stories
Report: LGBTQ asylum seekers from Central America still seek refuge in U.S.
Gay man provides help to LGBTQ asylum seekers in Mexico
Transgender woman named deputy Belgian prime minister
watermark
Opinions
My vote on behalf of those who are excluded
Do our policies match the District’s pride?
The harm of excluding queer history in schools
Vote Biden/Harris to save our country
Happy 70th to iconic ‘All About Eve’
The sad, closeted hypocrisy of Lindsey Graham
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
1st Stage offering virtual roundtable discussions
James Beard biography a luscious feast
Calendar: Oct. 23-29
Transformer unveils this year’s ‘Queer Threads’ exhibits
Kamayan Coalition to celebrate Filipino American, LGBTQ History Months
For Heather Matarazzo, ‘Equal’ is still a cause worth fighting for
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2020. All rights reserved.