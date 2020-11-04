November 4, 2020 at 12:45 am EST | by Michael K. Lavers
Chris Pappas wins re-election in N.H.
Incumbent U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas (D-N.H.) on Tuesday won re-election.
The Associated Press declared the gay Democrat the winner of his race against Republican Matt Mowers in New Hampshire’s 1st congressional district at 12:40 a.m. on Wednesday.
Michael K. Lavers is the international news editor of the Washington Blade. Follow Michael
Popular Stories
- Sarah McBride elected highest-ranking out trans legislator in United States by Chris Johnson | posted on November 3, 2020
- Lady Gaga to join Biden at drive-in get-out-the-vote event in Pittsburgh by Chris Johnson | posted on November 1, 2020
- A tale of two gays: Buttigieg, Grenell stump for opposing sides on campaign trail by Chris Johnson | posted on November 2, 2020
- N.Y. candidates become first openly gay Black men elected to Congress by Chris Johnson | posted on November 3, 2020
- Downtown D.C. storefronts boarded up ahead of Election Day by Michael K. Lavers | posted on November 2, 2020
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Follow Us