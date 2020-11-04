Jon Hoadley loses Mich. congressional race

Jon Hoadley (Photo via Twitter)

Jon Hoadley on Tuesday lost to U.S. Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.).

The Associated Press declared Upton the winner early Wednesday morning. The New York Times reports Upton defeated Hoadley by a 58-38 percent margin with 70 percent of the votes reported.

Hoadley, the former president of the now-defunct National Stonewall Democrats, is a member of the Michigan House of Representatives. Hoadley would have been the first openly LGBTQ person to represent the Wolverine State in Congress.