November 4, 2020 at 8:58 am EST | by Michael K. Lavers
Pinkney, Morrison win Del. General Assembly races
The Delaware General Assembly (Washington Blade photo by Damien Salas)

Marie Pinkney and Eric Morrison on Tuesday won their respective races in Delaware.

Pinkney, a social worker who is a lesbian, defeated Republican Alexander Homich in the 13th State Senate District in central New Castle County by a 76-24 vote margin.

Eric Morrison, who is openly gay, defeated Republican Donald “Tripp” Keister III in the 27th State Representative District, which includes Glasgow, by a 61-37 percent margin. Libertarian William Hinds finished third with slightly less than 2 percent of the vote.

Sarah McBride on Tuesday easily won her Delaware Senate race. She is the first openly transgender person elected to a state senate in the U.S.

