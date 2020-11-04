Pinkney, Morrison win Del. General Assembly races

The Delaware General Assembly (Washington Blade photo by Damien Salas)

Marie Pinkney and Eric Morrison on Tuesday won their respective races in Delaware.

Pinkney, a social worker who is a lesbian, defeated Republican Alexander Homich in the 13th State Senate District in central New Castle County by a 76-24 vote margin.

Eric Morrison, who is openly gay, defeated Republican Donald “Tripp” Keister III in the 27th State Representative District, which includes Glasgow, by a 61-37 percent margin. Libertarian William Hinds finished third with slightly less than 2 percent of the vote.

Sarah McBride on Tuesday easily won her Delaware Senate race. She is the first openly transgender person elected to a state senate in the U.S.