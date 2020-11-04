November 4, 2020 at 9:14 am EST | by Michael K. Lavers
Gina Ortiz Jones loses Texas congressional race
Gina Ortiz Jones (Photo by Ana Isabel Photography)

Gina Ortiz Jones on Tuesday lost to her Republican challenger in Texas’ 23rd congressional district.

The New York Times reported Republican Tony Gonzales defeated Jones, who was an Air Force intelligence officer during the second Iraq war, by a 50-47 percent margin with more than 98 percent of the votes counted.

Jones in 2018 lost to outgoing U.S. Rep. Will Hurd (R-Texas) by 926 votes. Jones would have been the first openly LGBTQ person from Texas elected to Congress if she defeated Gonzales.

Michael K. Lavers is the international news editor of the Washington Blade. Follow Michael

