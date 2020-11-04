Five of six gay candidates lose bid for D.C. Council, school board

Brooke Pinto won big over gay challenger Randy Downs in Ward 2.

Gay education advocate Allister Chang has won his race for a seat on the D.C. State Board of Education for Ward 2, becoming the only one of six openly gay candidates running in Tuesday’s D.C. election to emerge as a winner for seats on the nonpartisan school board and the D.C. Council.

According to preliminary returns by the D.C. Board of Election, Chang received 48 percent of the vote in a four candidate race, beating challengers Sarah Mehrotra, who received 33.6 percent, James Harnett, who received 11.9 percent, and Christopher Etesse, who received 5.1 percent of the vote.

Chang will replace incumbent gay Board of Education member Jack Jacobson, who chose not to run for re-election and who endorsed Chang.

In what some political observers considered a hotly contested race, incumbent D.C. Council member Brooke Pinto (D-Ward 2) defeated gay Dupont Circle Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner Randy Downs by a margin of 68.5 percent to 20.5 percent in a four candidate race for the Ward 2 Council seat, according to returns released by the election board shortly after midnight. Downs ran as an independent.

The other two candidates, independent Martin Miguel Fernandez and Statehood Green Party candidate Peter Bolton received 7.1 percent and 2.8 percent respectively.

Pinto, who has expressed strong support for LGBTQ issues, is a political newcomer to D.C. and won the Democratic primary in June by less than 100 votes in a multi-candidate race. Downs, who has been active in Ward 2 affairs for at least 10 years, received support from a wide range of community activists and small businesses, including a number of the restaurants and bars in the Dupont Circle area. He raised over $168,000 since entering the Ward 2 race in July, surpassing the amount Pinto raised for that four-month period.

Pinto entered the race in February and also received a number of prominent endorsements, including from some LGBTQ activists and from the Washington Post. Although many observers considered the 2020 election to be different from past city elections, Pinto’s victory continues the longstanding trend in which the Democratic Party nominee for the Ward 2 Council seat has won in every general election since D.C. began its home rule government in 1974.

Two other gay candidates who entered a record 23-candidate race for two at-large D.C. Council seats up for election this year also lost their races. Joe Bishop-Henchman, who serves as chair of the D.C. Libertarian Party and ran as a Libertarian, finished in 15th place with 3,087 votes or 0.91 percent of the vote.

Gay Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner Alexander “Alex” Padro, who ran as an independent, finished in 18th place with 2,254 votes or 0.66 percent of the vote, according to the Board of Elections returns released at midnight.

Incumbent Council member Robert White, the Democratic nominee, came in first place with 84,884 votes or 25 percent of the vote. Former Council staff member Christina Henderson, who ran as an independent, finished in second place to capture the second of the two at-large seats up for election, with 50,239 votes or 14.8 percent.

Both White and Henderson have been strong, longtime supporters of LGBTQ rights. Henderson worked with LGBTQ activists on various issues while working for Council member David Grosso (I-At-Large), who chose not to run for re-election to the seat that Henderson will fill in January.

The other two unsuccessful gay candidates ran for an at-large seat on the State Board of Education in a six-candidate race. Gay former teacher and longtime education advocate Mysiki Valentine finished in third place with 30,757 votes or 18.6 percent of the vote. Gay Howard University Political Science Department Chairman Ravi K. Perry finished in fifth place with 17,552 votes or 10.6 percent.

Both Valentine and Perry received more votes than President Donald Trump received in the D.C. presidential election contest against former Vice President Joe Biden. Trump received 12,112 votes, or 5.7 percent in D.C. as of the release of the midnight returns by the D.C. Board of Elections. Biden received 196,505 votes or 92 percent in D.C.

The winner in the race for the at-large school board seat, Jacque Patterson, received 52,847 votes or 31.9 percent. Patterson has expressed support for LGBTQ issues and like Valentine and Perry has promised to be an advocate for policies that address the needs of LGBTQ students in the city’s public school system.