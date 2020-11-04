Democrats largely win reelection in D.C. area congressional races

U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-Va.) (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Democrats swept all but two of the D.C. area congressional races on Tuesday.

Maryland’s congressional delegation will remain the same in January with all eight incumbents retaining their seats. Dutch Ruppersberger won re-election in the 2nd congressional district with 66 percent of the vote, while John Sarbanes received nearly 70 percent of the votes in the 3rd congressional district and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer won another term representing the 5th congressional district with more than 67 percent of the vote.

Prince George’s County helped carry Anthony Brown to victory in the 4th congressional district, while Jamie Raskin easily won re-election in the 8th congressional district. Incumbent David Trone won in the 6th congressional district with 56 percent of the vote, while Kweisi Mfume won in the 7th congressional district by 72 percent margin.

Republican Andy Harris carried the 1st congressional district, defeating transgender veteran Mia Mason.

Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott won the city’s mayoral race with more than 70 percent of votes, defeating independent candidate Bob Wallace to become the youngest person elected to the position.

Warner reelected in Va.

In Virginia, U.S. Sen. Mark Warner fended off a challenge from Republican Daniel Gade to retain his seat. Gerry Connolly kept his seat in the state’s 11th congressional district with more than 70 percent of the votes and Jennifer Wexton won re-election in the 10th congressional district. Don Beyer easily won his re-election bid with more than 75 percent of the vote.

Bob Good, a born-again Christian who won the Republican nomination by defeating incumbent Denver Riggleman, narrowly defeated Democrat Cameron Webb by less than 20,000 votes in the 5th congressional district.

