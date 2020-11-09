D.C. celebrates Biden-Harris election

A man waves an American flag in Black Lives Matter Plaza in D.C. on Nov. 7, 2020. (Washington Blade photo by Michael K. Lavers)

Thousands of people descended upon Black Lives Matter Plaza on Saturday after President-elect Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris officially won the election.

Motorists in Dupont Circle and throughout the city honked their horns in celebration of the election results. Washingtonians also set off fireworks and held gatherings that lasted into the night.

“As the nation’s capital, Washington, D.C., has a special interest in who becomes our most famous neighbor, and we could not be prouder to have President-elect Biden and vice president-elect Harris join our city,” said D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser in a statement. “They will not only bring dignity back to the White House, but a real commitment to the shared values we uphold and fight for every day in our city—the values embodied by Black Lives Matter Plaza leading right up to their front door.”

Biden defeated President Trump in D.C. by a 92.6-5.2 percent margin.

The election took place against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic that has infected nearly 10 million Americans and killed more than 237,000 people in the U.S. Fears that violence would break out in the nation’s capital if Trump disputed the results did not come to pass.

“The past few days and weeks, we have seen the true power of democracy—millions of Americans going to the polls and sending in their ballots in the midst of a pandemic—to make their voices heard, to make it clear that every single American, in every city and town in our nation, deserves a fair shot,” said Bowser. “And they have spoken loudly to elect Joseph R. Biden as our nation’s 46th president and Kamala Harris as our nation’s first female vice president.”